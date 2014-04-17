Chamber Music Classical Music Co
Pets and Their Owners are Invited to Henry Maier Park's Fromm Petfest
Milwaukee is known throughout the country for its many summer festivals celebrating people of all backgrounds and ethnicities. The operative word there, however, is "people." Until now the city's festivals have been decidedly homo sapiens-centric .. more
Apr 17, 2014 6:00 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
Welcome, Losers
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So yeah, damn it, it’s happened again. I’m talking about that bullshit Daylight Saving Time, and I’m not happy about it, I kid you not.Here’s the thing: I more
Mar 17, 2010 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Looking Back at Frontier Radio
Today, it’s hard to escape the constant allure of media buzz—24-hour news, e-mail, Twitter, Facebook—available at our fingertips and formatted to suit our individual preferences. But back in the late-’70s, it was a completely diffe more
Mar 17, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE