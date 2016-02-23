RSS

Chamber Music

chamber.jpg.jpe

In the latest installment of Present Music’s In the Chamber series, Feb. 25-27, concertgoers are invited to four venues ideal for the intimacy inherent to the genre. more

Feb 23, 2016 2:30 PM Classical Music

classicpre.jpg.jpe

Prometheus Trio opened a new season last week in the recital hall at Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, one of the city’s performing spaces we perhaps take for granted. This intimate, lovely room is nearly ideal for small ensembles (except fo... more

Oct 1, 2014 2:16 AM Classical Music

classicalrev.jpg.jpe

Frankly Music, Milwaukee’s best chamber music series, celebrated the beginning of its tenth anniversary season last week in concerts at the Conservatory of Music. Frank Almond’s steadfast commitment to this series has been impressive. He ha... more

Oct 23, 2013 12:43 AM Classical Music

Sometime Milwaukee guitarist-composer Jason Seed is at home in many branches of music, including jazz, rock and classical. more

Jul 11, 2013 10:43 PM Album Reviews

classicalreview_frankbridge.jpg.jpe

I have always admired the continuing exploration of literature that is a fundamental aspect of the Prometheus Trio. Over the years I have heard quite a bit of music on their concerts never before encountered. Such was the case with Frank Br... more

Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Classical Music

classical.jpg.jpe

Frankly Music, Milwaukee’s top-level chamber music series, begins its new season with a program that features musicians of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (MSO)... more

Oct 8, 2012 1:58 PM Classical Music

blogimage18821.jpe

Composer Ben Johnston is an orchestral music guru, heralded as "one of the foremost composers of microtonal music" and also “one of the best non-famous composers this country has to offer.” He has taught across the world and written more

May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

blogimage1913.jpe

Just11 pages into In Search of the Blues(Basic Books), author Marybeth Hamilton comes ri In Search of the Blues ,Books more

Apr 28, 2008 12:00 AM Books

