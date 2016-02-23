Chamber Music
Classical Happening: Present Music
In the latest installment of Present Music’s In the Chamber series, Feb. 25-27, concertgoers are invited to four venues ideal for the intimacy inherent to the genre. more
Feb 23, 2016 2:30 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Prometheus Trio Opens With Pierné and Beethoven
Prometheus Trio opened a new season last week in the recital hall at Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, one of the city’s performing spaces we perhaps take for granted. This intimate, lovely room is nearly ideal for small ensembles (except fo... more
Oct 1, 2014 2:16 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Milwaukee’s Extraordinary Chamber Music Series
Frankly Music, Milwaukee’s best chamber music series, celebrated the beginning of its tenth anniversary season last week in concerts at the Conservatory of Music. Frank Almond’s steadfast commitment to this series has been impressive. He ha... more
Oct 23, 2013 12:43 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Jason Seed Stringtet
Sometime Milwaukee guitarist-composer Jason Seed is at home in many branches of music, including jazz, rock and classical. more
Jul 11, 2013 10:43 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Prometheus Trio Continues to Explore
I have always admired the continuing exploration of literature that is a fundamental aspect of the Prometheus Trio. Over the years I have heard quite a bit of music on their concerts never before encountered. Such was the case with Frank Br... more
Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Frankly Music Presents Musicians of the MSO
Frankly Music, Milwaukee’s top-level chamber music series, begins its new season with a program that features musicians of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (MSO)... more
Oct 8, 2012 1:58 PM Joel K. Boyd Classical Music
Wisconsin's World-Class Microtonal Composer
Composer Ben Johnston is an orchestral music guru, heralded as "one of the foremost composers of microtonal music" and also “one of the best non-famous composers this country has to offer.” He has taught across the world and written more
May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Deep in the Delta Mud
Just11 pages into In Search of the Blues(Basic Books), author Marybeth Hamilton comes ri In Search of the Blues ,Books more
Apr 28, 2008 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books