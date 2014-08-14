Chamber Theatre
Angela Iannone’s ‘Master Class’
Decades after her death, Maria Callas is still among the world’s best known opera stars. Every inch the diva, she was a temperamental force of nature and the power of her voice and her presence could never be ignored more
Aug 14, 2014 David Luhrssen
Hansel And Gretel At a Farmer’s Market and More Animal Farm
TheQuasimondo Physical Theatre roundsout the summer with a few live outdoor performances this month. Included on theschedule for the irreverent group are a couple of performances of shows theyhave mounted elsewhere before.Hansel & Gretel: A Ca.. more
Jul 30, 2014 Russ Bickerstaff
Chamber Theatre’s Emotional ‘Broken and Entered’
Vern and Wally, adult brothers who haven’t lived together in years, return to cohabitate in their childhood home following their mother’s death. Outside, the neighborhood is falling apart, despite appearances of gentrification... more
Oct 4, 2012 Harry Cherkinian
Dark Comedy in Milwaukee Chamber’s ‘Sweetest Swing in Baseball’
Theater, like any art form, is a matter of context. Mary MacDonald Kerr is a great local actress, so placing her on the stage in a prominent role is always a good idea. Placing her on the stage as a struggling artist in a large city is a pa... more
Apr 13, 2010 Russ Bickerstaff
Health Issues
The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's opens its 34th season with Well
Aug 12, 2008 Steve Spice
Talley's Folly
A prospective couple made up of a Jewish accountant and a Protestant Midwestern woman
Apr 17, 2008