RSS

Chamber Theatre

Decades after her death, Maria Callas is still among the world’s best known opera stars. Every inch the diva, she was a temperamental force of nature and the power of her voice and her presence could never be ignored more

Aug 14, 2014 5:40 PM Theater

hansel.jpg.jpe

TheQuasimondo Physical Theatre roundsout the summer with a few live outdoor performances this month. Included on theschedule for the irreverent group are a couple of performances of shows theyhave mounted elsewhere before.Hansel & Gretel: A Ca.. more

Jul 30, 2014 10:04 AM Theater

theater.jpg.jpe

Vern and Wally, adult brothers who haven’t lived together in years, return to cohabitate in their childhood home following their mother’s death. Outside, the neighborhood is falling apart, despite appearances of gentrification... more

Oct 4, 2012 5:01 PM Theater

Theater, like any art form, is a matter of context. Mary MacDonald Kerr is a great local actress, so placing her on the stage in a prominent role is always a good idea. Placing her on the stage as a struggling artist in a large city is a pa... more

Apr 13, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage3233.jpe

   The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's opens its 34th season with Well, a satisfying Well ,Theater more

Aug 12, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage1728.jpe

A prospective couple made up of a Jewish accountant and a Protestant Midwestern woman 12 Talley’s Folly ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 17, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES