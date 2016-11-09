RSS

Champagne

Want to show your Milwaukee pride but not spend a fortune? Too Much Metal Showroom's Fred Gillich feels your pain. Starting this Friday, November 11th and continuing through Friday, December 24th, Gillich's shop will be hosting a weekly happy hour.. more

Nov 9, 2016 6:16 PM Sponsored Content

AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more

Apr 25, 2016 2:54 PM Video Games are Dumb

 Dean Martin was a talented entertainer from theold school—a singer as well as a comedian. He began as a nightclub vocalist inthe Bing Crosby mode, but came to attention as Jerry Lewis’ straight man at aNew York club. They drew .. more

Oct 15, 2013 2:15 PM I Hate Hollywood

 Americamay have thrown off the British monarchy with the Revolutionary War, butAmerica’s fascination with the royals has—if anything—only increased over timeand distance. A four-disc box set culled from BBC-TV specials, “The RoyalCollection.. more

May 18, 2013 1:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's near-weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we welcome guests Kevin Hayden and Neil Davis for a lively debate about the city's jazz scen.. more

May 16, 2013 3:00 PM On Music

A specific place, often a treasured object and a contrite,willing spirit---Dothese elements constitute a sacred place? The University of WisconsinMilwaukee’s Art History Department examines these questions in their currentexhibition at the Mit.. more

May 15, 2013 9:39 PM Visual Arts

This is one I'd heard mentioned by people before shows. The older generation--the boomers marvel at the name alone. Dixie's Tupperware Party. I'd heard the question asked by a couple of different women before a couple of different shows . . . "Th.. more

Apr 30, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

 JamesEarl Jones first heard Shakespeare in the cornfield of his family’s farm, wherehis uncle began reciting from Julius Caesar while hoeing. The elevatedmusicality of those words became the seed that grew into a towering career.Jones is on.. more

Apr 22, 2013 2:48 PM I Hate Hollywood

Morningstar Productions announced early last week that it's comedy Captive, which was scheduled to open this coming weekend, has been postponed until early June. Unexpects circumstances "involving major Actor and actresses," have pushed back the o.. more

Apr 21, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

It should be pointed out once more in case I hadn't already done so that there is a lot going on in Milwaukee at the end of April. Theatres are closing out their season and there really is quite a lot opening. One of the shows I will NOT be makin.. more

Apr 20, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

Mark Twain passed away on April 21st of 1910. He was 74 at the time. Coincidentally, in 1910, George Brumder had built a mansion on Wisconsin Avenue in Milwaukee. This weekend, performer Parker Drew plays Twain in a one-man show at the Brumder. Th.. more

Apr 19, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

Join Bar Louie (5750 N. Bayshore Dr., Milwaukee, WI 53217) for a New Year's Eve Bash, starting at 9pm (Friday, December 31, 2010)! There is no cover for this party, you can eat and drink at regular bar prices. Bar Louie will be offering som... more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Get down to CRISP on Friday in your best costume! The best guy and gal Disco King and Queen receive a $100 bar tab! Of course they will have goodies for other runner ups as well. CRISP will also have $20 bottles of champagne on hand (as s... more

Oct 29, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Champagne is the region in France wherethis celebration-and-headache-inducing wine ori

Jan 4, 2010 12:00 AM Eat/Drink

