Chance The Rapper

oddcouple.jpg.jpe

Rappers tend to portray themselves as the masters of their own fates, chalking up whatever success they achieve to their own talent and hard work. Zach Henderson, who records and produces under the,Music Feature more

Jun 27, 2017 2:02 PM Music Feature

chance the rapper.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Katelyn Winski

When Chance the Rapper's concert clicked Friday night, it was uplifting like little else in hip-hop. more

Oct 19, 2015 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

twim_lucindawilliams_1.jpg.jpe

A busy week brings Chance the Rapper, Passion Pit, Youth Lagoon and Ringo Starr to Milwaukee. more

Oct 13, 2015 7:30 PM This Week in Milwaukee

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we offer our annual fall concert preview. There's a lot we're looking forward to, including big from Beach House, Marit.. more

Sep 10, 2015 3:30 PM On Music

chancetherapper.jpg.jpe

facebook.com/chancetherapper

Chicago's Chance the Rapper announced himself as one of hip-hop's most exciting young voices with his jazzy, joyous 2013 breakthrough mixtape Acid Rap , and he made good on that promise this year with Surf , his latest (even jazzier, even more joy.. more

Jul 28, 2015 6:30 PM On Music

onmusic_klassik.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Weston Rich

Klassik didn’t release an album in 2014, but that doesn’t mean it was a quiet year for him. The prolific rapper/singer/producer was typically visible, performing regularly behind his 2013 album, YPR, and collaborating at his usual clip, lending st.. more

Jan 15, 2015 6:50 PM On Music

onmusic_dbridgeboutthattime.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee rapper D. Bridge turned some heads last year with "Origami," a single featuring one of the year's breakthrough acts, Chance The Rapper. The two rappers share some similarities: Both have a slightly squawky, jazzy quality to their voices,.. more

Dec 15, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

ishdarr milwaukee rap crop.jpg.jpe

Intelligence was a point of pride in ’90s hip-hop. From Q-Tip, Nas and Common on down, many of the best rappers of the era spoke important truths, contending that rap could and should be a force for societal betterment. By the mid-’00s, tho... more

Apr 16, 2014 1:08 AM Music Feature

blogimage12032.jpe

4Troops singers Ron Demetrius Henry, David Clemo, Meredith Melcher and Milwaukee native Daniel Jens are Iraq war veterans who sing patriotic and inspirational songs like “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue” and “You Raise Me Up.” more

Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11897.jpe

Wisconsin voters know Democratic Sen. Russ Feingold very well. They know that even if they disagree with him on an issue, Feingold will stand firmly on his principles rather than pander to whatever is politically popular.Voters don’t know F... more

Aug 17, 2010 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

blogimage11152.jpe

The government of Israel is supposedly run by the Jewish state's toughest and most ardent defenders, but so far they have inflicted worse damage on its security and its future than its enemies ever could. By treating a Gaza-bound aid flotil... more

Jun 7, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 22 Comments

blogimage11054.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers begin a fresh series against the New York Mets tonight with a 7:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more

May 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

