Chance The Rapper
oddCouple Bridges the Distance Between Chicago's and Milwaukee's Rap Scenes
Rappers tend to portray themselves as the masters of their own fates, chalking up whatever success they achieve to their own talent and hard work. Zach Henderson, who records and produces under the,Music Feature more
Jun 27, 2017 2:02 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Chance the Rapper @ Eagles Ballroom
When Chance the Rapper's concert clicked Friday night, it was uplifting like little else in hip-hop. more
Oct 19, 2015 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 15-21
A busy week brings Chance the Rapper, Passion Pit, Youth Lagoon and Ringo Starr to Milwaukee. more
Oct 13, 2015 7:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2015 Fall Concert Preview
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we offer our annual fall concert preview. There's a lot we're looking forward to, including big from Beach House, Marit.. more
Sep 10, 2015 3:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Chance The Rapper will Headline the Rave in October
Chicago's Chance the Rapper announced himself as one of hip-hop's most exciting young voices with his jazzy, joyous 2013 breakthrough mixtape Acid Rap , and he made good on that promise this year with Surf , his latest (even jazzier, even more joy.. more
Jul 28, 2015 6:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Klassik Kicks Off a Very Big Year with the "Winter" EP
Klassik didn’t release an album in 2014, but that doesn’t mean it was a quiet year for him. The prolific rapper/singer/producer was typically visible, performing regularly behind his 2013 album, YPR, and collaborating at his usual clip, lending st.. more
Jan 15, 2015 6:50 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Milwaukee Rapper D. Bridge's New EP, "Bout That Time"
Milwaukee rapper D. Bridge turned some heads last year with "Origami," a single featuring one of the year's breakthrough acts, Chance The Rapper. The two rappers share some similarities: Both have a slightly squawky, jazzy quality to their voices,.. more
Dec 15, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
IshDARR and the New Face of Conscious Rap
Intelligence was a point of pride in ’90s hip-hop. From Q-Tip, Nas and Common on down, many of the best rappers of the era spoke important truths, contending that rap could and should be a force for societal betterment. By the mid-’00s, tho... more
Apr 16, 2014 1:08 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
4Troops w/ Michael Peterson
4Troops singers Ron Demetrius Henry, David Clemo, Meredith Melcher and Milwaukee native Daniel Jens are Iraq war veterans who sing patriotic and inspirational songs like “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue” and “You Raise Me Up.” more
Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Dishonesty of Non-Politicians
Wisconsin voters know Democratic Sen. Russ Feingold very well. They know that even if they disagree with him on an issue, Feingold will stand firmly on his principles rather than pander to whatever is politically popular.Voters don’t know F... more
Aug 17, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
Israel From 10,000 Feet
The government of Israel is supposedly run by the Jewish state's toughest and most ardent defenders, but so far they have inflicted worse damage on its security and its future than its enemies ever could. By treating a Gaza-bound aid flotil... more
Jun 7, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 22 Comments
Brewers vs. Mets
The Milwaukee Brewers begin a fresh series against the New York Mets tonight with a 7:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more
May 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee