thehitmansbodyguard.jpg.jpe

In The Hitman’s Bodyguard, professional hitman Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) and ace bodyguard Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) are longtime enemies until Kincaid agrees to turn state’s evidence, and Bryce is assigned to guard the man who, as the latter... more

Aug 15, 2017 2:50 PM Film Clips

film_wonderwoman.jpg.jpe

An overview of movies scheduled for release in the summer of 2017. more

May 23, 2017 3:07 PM Film Reviews

film_magicmike.jpg.jpe

Magic Mike XXL is a tawdry affair, devoid of the slightest scintilla of redeeming artistic merit. There is absolutely no magic in it. more

Jul 7, 2015 10:19 PM Film Reviews

terminator-genisys-sequels-release-dates.jpg.jpe

Paramount Pictures

Jennifer Connelly and Cillian Murphy star in Aloft, a film by Peruvian-born director Claudia Llosa. The elliptical, time-hopping plot comes together gradually, assembled from the puzzle pieces of past and present. Aloft lacks rhythm and dra... more

Jul 2, 2015 9:32 AM Film Clips

film_jupiterascending.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

How often do you have a big-budget, multiplex film with a female protagonist who spends her days scrubbing toilets? Or a male protagonist who is an albino genetic splice between human and lycan DNA? Such is the case with Jupiter Ascending, ... more

Feb 10, 2015 9:39 PM Film Reviews

filmclips_jupiterascending.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Jupiter Ascending (Mila Kunis, Channing Tatum) is a jumbled story that often fails to make sense. more

Feb 4, 2015 4:05 PM Film Clips

film_foxcatcher.jpg.jpe

Steve Carell, Mark Ruffalo and Channing Tatum star in Foxcatcher, a dramatic account of the 1996 murder of Olympic gold medalist Dave Schultz by millionaire wrestling coach John du Pont. more

Dec 16, 2014 6:07 PM Film Reviews

This sequel makes fun of youthful conventions and itself. Since inept cops Schmidt and Jenko (Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum) had their only success as undercover high school narcs, their hardnosed Captain (Ice Cube) sends the pair off to co... more

Jun 11, 2014 1:58 PM Film Clips

On a roll following the estrogen-soaked hit Bridesmaids, director Paul Feig takes on this cop buddy project centered around two dysfunctional, yet effective, female operatives. In order to catch a ruthless drug lord more

Jun 27, 2013 5:59 PM Film Clips

The second chapter of Hasbro's G.I. Joe resets the franchise. It's more comical, more action-packed and jammed with action stars. Bruce Willis plays Original Joe, now General Colton, returning to the fray, and lending weapons more

Mar 28, 2013 4:46 PM Film Clips

