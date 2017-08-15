Channing Tatum
Film Clips: Aug. 17, 2017
In The Hitman’s Bodyguard, professional hitman Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) and ace bodyguard Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) are longtime enemies until Kincaid agrees to turn state’s evidence, and Bryce is assigned to guard the man who, as the latter... more
Aug 15, 2017 2:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
What's Coming to the Multiplex This Summer?
An overview of movies scheduled for release in the summer of 2017. more
May 23, 2017 3:07 PM Daniel Barnes Film Reviews
Magic Mike XXL
Magic Mike XXL is a tawdry affair, devoid of the slightest scintilla of redeeming artistic merit. There is absolutely no magic in it. more
Jul 7, 2015 10:19 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Film Clips 7.1.15
Jennifer Connelly and Cillian Murphy star in Aloft, a film by Peruvian-born director Claudia Llosa. The elliptical, time-hopping plot comes together gradually, assembled from the puzzle pieces of past and present. Aloft lacks rhythm and dra... more
Jul 2, 2015 9:32 AM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
‘Jupiter’ Ascends to Excellence
How often do you have a big-budget, multiplex film with a female protagonist who spends her days scrubbing toilets? Or a male protagonist who is an albino genetic splice between human and lycan DNA? Such is the case with Jupiter Ascending, ... more
Feb 10, 2015 9:39 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Jupiter Ascending
Jupiter Ascending (Mila Kunis, Channing Tatum) is a jumbled story that often fails to make sense. more
Feb 4, 2015 4:05 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Foxcatcher
Steve Carell, Mark Ruffalo and Channing Tatum star in Foxcatcher, a dramatic account of the 1996 murder of Olympic gold medalist Dave Schultz by millionaire wrestling coach John du Pont. more
Dec 16, 2014 6:07 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: June 11
This sequel makes fun of youthful conventions and itself. Since inept cops Schmidt and Jenko (Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum) had their only success as undercover high school narcs, their hardnosed Captain (Ice Cube) sends the pair off to co... more
Jun 11, 2014 1:58 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Film Clips: June 27
On a roll following the estrogen-soaked hit Bridesmaids, director Paul Feig takes on this cop buddy project centered around two dysfunctional, yet effective, female operatives. In order to catch a ruthless drug lord more
Jun 27, 2013 5:59 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Film Clips: Mar. 28
The second chapter of Hasbro's G.I. Joe resets the franchise. It's more comical, more action-packed and jammed with action stars. Bruce Willis plays Original Joe, now General Colton, returning to the fray, and lending weapons more
Mar 28, 2013 4:46 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips