Chantia Lewis
Opposition Grows to City’s Public Safety Action Plan
The draft of Ald. Bob Donovan’s Public Safety Action Plan, released two weeks after a Milwaukee police officer fatally shot Sylville Smith, has not yet had a public hearing and at least one influential Milwaukee Common Council member—Financ... more
Sep 6, 2016 4:42 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Milwaukee Common Council Endorsements
We are asking Shepherd readers to support some very accomplished candidates for Milwaukee Common Council in the April 5 general election. more
Mar 29, 2016 5:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 1 Comments
Chantia Lewis Seeking to Unseat Robert Puente on the Milwaukee Common Council
Milwaukee Alderman Robert Puente is facing a very seriouschallenge from nonprofit executive and 9/11-era military veteran Chantia Lewis. Puente’s time as the District 9 representative on theMilwaukee Common Council has been very lackluster and.. more
Mar 26, 2016 5:41 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Halloween Costume Party with Drop the Lime (NY)
MOCT's Halloween Costume Contest Party is on Saturday, October 30 with Drop the Lime making a Milwaukee appearance on his country-wide "Hot As Hell Tour" (Brooklyn, NY based DJ & Producer). There will be Free Ketel One Vodka for everyone ,H... more
Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE