Charcuterie

Finding that Perfect Morel
Just like the highly anticipated morel mushroom after a long winter and the promise of what spring has to offer, farm-to-table enthusiasts and locavores were excited for one of Walker's Point's hottest new restaurants to open its doors this...
Oct 21, 2014 10:01 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out
Café Perrin Renovated and Renamed
Originally co-owned by Joe Schulte and Perrin Luna, Café Perrin has been a popular bakery and lunch destination in Washington Heights since 2011. Now co-owned by Schulte and new business partner, Tesa Santoro, the establishment has taken on...
Sep 17, 2014 1:37 AM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
Craft Cocktails and Pop-up Dinners
Known for its creative craft cocktails, The Hamilton (823 E. Hamilton St.) has always been a great place for the drink aficionado. Now, in addition to its catered events, the
Apr 30, 2014 12:36 AM Danielle Stevens Dining Preview
Blue Jacket's Ever-Changing Menu
Milwaukeeans who love restaurants with craft cocktails and interesting locally sourced food have had much to cheer about this past year. Open since June 2013, Blue Jacket is prominent among this new class of
Jan 22, 2014 2:25 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Prodigal Gastropub Opens in Walker’s Point
One of Milwaukee's newest restaurants, Prodigal Gastropub, has embraced a style that works well in our city. Located in what was obviously once a warehouse in Walker's Point, the space recalls Milwaukee's
Oct 30, 2013 12:35 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview