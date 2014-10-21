RSS

Charcuterie

diningout_morel.jpg.jpe

Just like the highly anticipated morel mushroom after a long winter and the promise of what spring has to offer, farm-to-table enthusiasts and locavores were excited for one of Walker’s Point’s hottest new restaurants to open its doors this... more

Oct 21, 2014 10:01 PM Dining Out

diningout.jpg.jpe

Originally co-owned by Joe Schulte and Perrin Luna, Café Perrin has been a popular bakery and lunch destination in Washington Heights since 2011. Now co-owned by Schulte and new business partner, Tesa Santoro, the establishment has taken on... more

Sep 17, 2014 1:37 AM Dining Preview

hamilton.jpg.jpe

Known for its creative craft cocktails, The Hamilton (823 E. Hamilton St.) has always been a great place for the drink aficionado. Now, in addition to its catered events, the more

Apr 30, 2014 12:36 AM Dining Preview

dining.jpg.jpe

Milwaukeeans who love restaurants with craft cocktails and interesting locally sourced food have had much to cheer about this past year. Open since June 2013, Blue Jacket is prominent among this new class of more

Jan 22, 2014 2:25 AM Dining Preview

prodigal.jpg.jpe

One of Milwaukee’s newest restaurants, Prodigal Gastropub, has embraced a style that works well in our city. Located in what was obviously once a warehouse in Walker’s Point, the space recalls Milwaukee’s more

Oct 30, 2013 12:35 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES