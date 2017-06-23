Charity
Safe & Sound Receives $100,000 Grant From Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
Safe & Sound, a non-profit organization that fosters communityimprovement projects in Milwaukee neighborhoods, was announced as PotawatomiHotel & Casino’s 2017 Charity of Choice. The $100,000 grant is part of Potawatomi’sHeart of Canal Str.. more
Jun 23, 2017 4:11 PM Jennifer Walter Around MKE
Thoughts for Food Celebrates 25 Years of Feeding Families
On Saturday, March 4, Downtown Racine will become abustling, vivacious music festival as 14 bars and venues will host dozens ofconcerts to benefit the Racine County Food Bank for the 25th consecutiveyear. In fall of 1992, a group of V.. more
Feb 27, 2017 7:55 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Canine Cupids to Hold ‘Luck of the Dog’ Fundraiser
Canine Cupids, a local nonprofit focused on improving thelives of homeless, neglected and exceptional needs dogs, is hosting their “Luckof the Dog more
Feb 16, 2017 8:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
'The Guest List' at Company Brewing Benefits Milwaukee's Homeless Population
'The Guest List' provides a night of dinner and entertainment for the patrons of Milwaukee's The Guest House. more
Jan 6, 2017 3:54 PM Rob Hullum Off the Cuff 1 Comments
Ibsen’s Enemy of the People with Company of Strangers opening this week
Henrik Ibsen’s Enemy of the People was ahead of its time. The 1882 play concerns itself with a Dr. Stockmann who has discovered that a town’s baths are contaminated. They’re a threat to public health. He resolves to release his findings publicly.. more
Sep 27, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Zoological Society to Host Annual Zoo Brew
The Milwaukee Zoological Society is hosting their seventhannual Zoo Brew on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Milwaukee County Zoo.More than 20 Milwaukee-area food vendors will be servingsamples, and around 30 breweries will be on hand, making .. more
Sep 22, 2016 8:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Frank Sinatra Collection
FrankSinatra was never content to stand behind the microphone and sing to a liveaudience. He developed a parallel career as a movie actor and embraced the newmedium of television with a series of specials. A set of four DVDs.. more
Jun 20, 2016 2:44 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Milwaukee Brewers Partner with Habitat for Humanity
Photo Courtesy Susan Smith, Flickr CCTuesday, May 17 marks the kick off to Milwaukee Habitat forHumanity’s build season. Milwaukee Brewers All-Star Ryan Braun will help kickoff the season by speaking in front of a large group of volunteers... more
May 16, 2016 3:21 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
The Dayna Clay Band to Headline Linneman’s Poet’s Monday
The Dayna Clay Band will headline Linneman’s (1001 E. LocustSt.) April 25 Poet’s Monday . Theevent will benefit RAINN, the nationslargest anti-sexual assault organization, and The Kennedy Forum/One Mind, a mentalhealth nonprofit. Door.. more
Apr 25, 2016 2:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Racine County Food Bank to Hold 24th Annual 'Thoughts for Food' Event
For 24 years, the Racine County Food Bank has hosted"Thoughts for Food" to support its nonprofit efforts of lending ahelping hand to those suffering from hunger. This year’s event is on Saturday,March 5 and is set to be the biggest yet.The ev.. more
Feb 24, 2016 7:12 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Anodyne Coffee Partners With Radio Lifeline
Milwaukee’s Anodyne Coffee recently announcedtheir financial support of Radio Lifeline, a Wisconsin-based non-profit thatprovides farmers access to information and tools in some of the most challengedcoffee growing regions in the world thr.. more
Jan 13, 2016 4:53 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Heroes of the Week: Where Are They Now?
Live music, delicious food, refreshing beverages and fantastic raffle prizes were just a few of the highlights at the nonprofit Eternal Wish Foundation’s recent fundraiser at Pabst Brewery’s Best Place. more
Aug 28, 2015 1:44 PM Amanda Sullivan Expresso
Decorated Goats Up for Auction in Sister Bay
The 13th annual, Door County Festival of Fine Arts isscheduled for August 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sister Bay Village Hall,on the Door Peninsula.The entire herd of decorated goats from the Goats on PolesProject will be up for auction .. more
Aug 4, 2015 4:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Walk to End Lupus Now Comes to Hart Park
Lupus Foundation of America's Walk to End Lupus Now event will be bringing its positive energy to Hart Park in Wauwatosa on Sunday, June 14. Milwaukee is just one of many stops for the nationwide event, which focuses on raising awareness and fun.. more
May 14, 2015 2:43 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
J. Ryan Trio (That’s Not a Trio)
Call it jazz for a cause: Every penny the J. Ryan Trio earns goes to charity. more
Jan 13, 2015 10:07 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
The Milwaukee Wave 2013-14 Season Preview: Another Run at the Title
With the uncertainty of the local NBA franchise’s future reaching billboard fundraiser-inspiring levels and the Brewers likely to have the quietest offseason the team has experienced in a decade,Sports more
Dec 2, 2013 3:54 PM Tyler Maas More Sports
Me and the Boss
Fans always have their reasons, and they oftensuppose that their particular fandom, whether for Star Wars or the Packers, isparticular in intensity or devotion. Bruce Springsteen fans are no different,and they have some.. more
Nov 14, 2013 6:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
UWM Winterdances Features Masterworks
“A dancer doesn’t have to emotionalize – he needs to motionalize,” the late great 20th century American choreographer Alwin Nikolais used to say. “He doesn’t even have to be a person – he can be a thing, a place more
Jan 28, 2011 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Leah Dobkin Captures ‘Soul of a Port’
Every day a sea of Milwaukeeans passes by the 2300 block of South Lincoln Memorial Drive, the site of the Port of Milwaukee, but few city residents are aware of its rich history or its bustling modern-day functions and importance to the cit... more
Jan 10, 2011 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Kip Winger
Among the hair-metal bands whose commercial heyday was cut short by the early-’90s alternative-nation rise was Winger, the glossy, hard-sexing group that scored pre-Nirvana hits with songs like “Headed for a Heartbreak” and “Can&rs more
Jan 7, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee