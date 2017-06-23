RSS

Charity

safesoundpotawatomigrant.jpg.jpe

Safe & Sound, a non-profit organization that fosters communityimprovement projects in Milwaukee neighborhoods, was announced as PotawatomiHotel & Casino’s 2017 Charity of Choice. The $100,000 grant is part of Potawatomi’sHeart of Canal Str.. more

Jun 23, 2017 4:11 PM Around MKE

thoughtsforfood2017.jpg.jpe

On Saturday, March 4, Downtown Racine will become abustling, vivacious music festival as 14 bars and venues will host dozens ofconcerts to benefit the Racine County Food Bank for the 25th consecutiveyear.  In fall of 1992, a group of V.. more

Feb 27, 2017 7:55 PM Sponsored Content

caninecupids.jpg.jpe

Canine Cupids, a local nonprofit focused on improving thelives of homeless, neglected and exceptional needs dogs, is hosting their “Luckof the Dog more

Feb 16, 2017 8:06 PM Around MKE

guestlist.jpg.jpe

'The Guest List' provides a night of dinner and entertainment for the patrons of Milwaukee's The Guest House. more

Jan 6, 2017 3:54 PM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

enemy of the people.jpg.jpe

Henrik Ibsen’s Enemy of the People was ahead of its time. The 1882 play concerns itself with a Dr. Stockmann who has discovered that a town’s baths are contaminated. They’re a threat to public health. He resolves to release his findings publicly.. more

Sep 27, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

milwaukeezoo.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Zoological Society is hosting their seventhannual Zoo Brew on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Milwaukee County Zoo.More than 20 Milwaukee-area food vendors will be servingsamples, and around 30 breweries will be on hand, making .. more

Sep 22, 2016 8:22 PM Around MKE

sinatra_collection_3d.jpg.jpe

FrankSinatra was never content to stand behind the microphone and sing to a liveaudience. He developed a parallel career as a movie actor and embraced the newmedium of television with a series of specials. A set of four DVDs.. more

Jun 20, 2016 2:44 PM I Hate Hollywood

habitatforhumanity.jpg.jpe

Photo Courtesy Susan Smith, Flickr CCTuesday, May 17 marks the kick off to Milwaukee Habitat forHumanity’s build season. Milwaukee Brewers All-Star Ryan Braun will help kickoff the season by speaking in front of a large group of volunteers... more

May 16, 2016 3:21 PM Around MKE

poetsmonday.jpg.jpe

The Dayna Clay Band will headline Linneman’s (1001 E. LocustSt.) April 25 Poet’s Monday . Theevent will benefit RAINN, the nationslargest anti-sexual assault organization, and The Kennedy Forum/One Mind, a mentalhealth nonprofit. Door.. more

Apr 25, 2016 2:12 PM Around MKE

thoughtsforfood.jpg.jpe

For 24 years, the Racine County Food Bank has hosted"Thoughts for Food" to support its nonprofit efforts of lending ahelping hand to those suffering from hunger. This year’s event is on Saturday,March 5 and is set to be the biggest yet.The ev.. more

Feb 24, 2016 7:12 PM Sponsored Content

anodyne.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s Anodyne Coffee recently announcedtheir financial support of Radio Lifeline, a Wisconsin-based non-profit thatprovides farmers access to information and tools in some of the most challengedcoffee growing regions in the world thr.. more

Jan 13, 2016 4:53 PM Around MKE

lambeaufieldjerameyjannene.jpg.jpe

Jeramy Jennane, Flickr CC

Live music, delicious food, refreshing beverages and fantastic raffle prizes were just a few of the highlights at the nonprofit Eternal Wish Foundation’s recent fundraiser at Pabst Brewery’s Best Place. more

Aug 28, 2015 1:44 PM Expresso

goat-casso.jpg.jpe

The 13th annual, Door County Festival of Fine Arts isscheduled for August 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sister Bay Village Hall,on the Door Peninsula.The entire herd of decorated goats from the Goats on PolesProject will be up for auction .. more

Aug 4, 2015 4:55 PM Around MKE

walk-to-end-lupus-now-image.jpg.jpe

Lupus Foundation of America's Walk to End Lupus Now event will be bringing its positive energy to Hart Park in Wauwatosa on Sunday, June 14. Milwaukee is just one of many stops for the nationwide event, which focuses on raising awareness and fun.. more

May 14, 2015 2:43 PM Sponsored Content

localmusic_jryantrio_photobyblackdogstudios.jpg.jpe

Black Dog Studios

Call it jazz for a cause: Every penny the J. Ryan Trio earns goes to charity. more

Jan 13, 2015 10:07 PM Local Music

milwaukee wave.jpg.jpe

With the uncertainty of the local NBA franchise’s future reaching billboard fundraiser-inspiring levels and the Brewers likely to have the quietest offseason the team has experienced in a decade,Sports more

Dec 2, 2013 3:54 PM More Sports

 Fans always have their reasons, and they oftensuppose that their particular fandom, whether for Star Wars or the Packers, isparticular in intensity or devotion. Bruce Springsteen fans are no different,and they have some.. more

Nov 14, 2013 6:44 PM I Hate Hollywood

“A dancer doesn’t have to emotionalize – he needs to motionalize,” the late great 20th century American choreographer Alwin Nikolais used to say. “He doesn’t even have to be a person – he can be a thing, a place more

Jan 28, 2011 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage13519.jpe

Every day a sea of Milwaukeeans passes by the 2300 block of South Lincoln Memorial Drive, the site of the Port of Milwaukee, but few city residents are aware of its rich history or its bustling modern-day functions and importance to the cit... more

Jan 10, 2011 12:00 AM Books

blogimage13498.jpe

Among the hair-metal bands whose commercial heyday was cut short by the early-’90s alternative-nation rise was Winger, the glossy, hard-sexing group that scored pre-Nirvana hits with songs like “Headed for a Heartbreak” and “Can&rs more

Jan 7, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

