Closing the Origin of the Unicorn at Charles Allis
Alittle while back, there was an immersive dramatic storytelling experience thatsettled into the Charles Allis Art Museum. The opening of UNIS: TheOrigin of the Unicorn was a presentation of a new art exhibit featuringactors in character talki.. more
Sep 12, 2014 9:45 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Interview with Professor Curtis Carter on Milwaukee painter Karl Priebe
Readership!Thispost marks the maiden voyage of Express Milwaukee’s new MKEart blog. Astradition dictates, be sure to break a bottle of champagne over the bow of yourcomputer.Afew words about what to expect are in order. As presently conceived,.. more
Nov 6, 2013 4:25 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts 1 Comments
Doors Open Milwaukee Offers a Peak Inside the City's Treasures
Consider it an early Christmas for Milwaukee history buffs, sightseers, architecture geeks and plain-old voyeurs: Doors Open Milwaukee returns this weekend for another two-day look into the city's closed-off crevices. Introduced in 2011, the ev.. more
Sep 17, 2013 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
A Slice of Milwaukee’s History of Art Collection
Visit the Charles Allis Decorative Art Museum for an exhibit that unveils the immense history within the museum’s walls. As a wealthy industrialist at the turn of the 20th century, Charles Allis was uniquely suited to engage his more
May 30, 2013 12:40 AM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Boris and Doris On the Town
Epitome of Elegance: The beautifully renovated Milwaukee County Historical Society was a perfect setting for Ten Chimneys’ 10th anniversary gala. Lynn Fontanne, Alfred Lunt and Joe Garton—the latter credited with saving more
May 15, 2013 12:32 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Villa Terrace’s Provocative ‘Curious Delights’
The current exhibition at the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum is titled “Garden of Curious Delights,” but be careful of what preliminary images that may conjure up. This exhibition is not about exotic plants or charming more
Nov 6, 2012 1:34 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
An Artful, Historic Home: The Charles Allis Art Museum
Nineteenth-century American and French paintings, Renaissance bronzes, Chinese and Japanese porcelains and antique period furniture—these and many more pieces are included in the Charles Allis Art Museum’s permanent more
Nov 1, 2012 2:16 PM Erin TerBeek Around MKE
Charles Allis' Garden Party
It's summer at the Charles Allis Art Museum, and curator Jane Brite and brilliant curatorial assistant and exhibition designer John Larner are busy arranging art ideas sprung from the talents of Wisconsin artists invited to share in the bou... more
Aug 2, 2012 12:00 AM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Sterr-ing Up Interest in Milwaukee Museum Mile
The Milwaukee Museum Mile is a newly formed consortium of institutions located on Milwaukee's East Side. John Sterr, marketing manager for the Charles Allis and Villa Terrace art museums, talked about the development of this unique... more
May 24, 2012 12:00 AM Kat Kneevers Off the Cuff
'Forward' for Wisconsin Artists?
I heard a few comments from local artists who entered “Forward 2012: A Survey of Wisconsin Art Now” (through June 3). The biennial juried exhibition at the Charles Allis Art Museum was juried via JPEGs, which is OK, but this year the art... more
May 23, 2012 12:00 AM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts 1 Comments
Dale Kuntz, Milwaukee's Mr. Movies
Dale Kuntz has long been Milwaukee's genial advocate of classic Hollywood. If Ted Turner had gotten wind of him, this charmingly garrulous gentleman might have been auditioned as a host on TCM, but instead he has remained a local... more
Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
Shakespeare and Superheroes at Youngblood Theatre
Youngblood Theatre co-founder Michael Cotey says that Mickle Maher’s Spirits to Enforce is smarter than he is—in fact, Cotey, who directs the production, says everyone involved in the Milwaukee debut of the show seems convinced that they&rs... more
Apr 21, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
Edge of Darkness
In the pair of emotionally contradictory images that open Mel Gibson’s Edge of Darkness, swollen corpses surfacing on a moonlit river are followed without pause by grainy home video of a little girl playing in the surf. A line is drawn betw... more
Jan 29, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Charles Allis Presents Wisconsin Master Artist Emily Parker Groom
The exhibit, mountedon the second floor, displays Groom’s small-scale paintings and White Peonies in BlueVase ,Art more
Jan 19, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Little Richard Makes Peace
A funny thing about the ‘60s was that it made some folks miss the ‘50s. One of the starting points of the era’s nostalgic “rock’n’roll revival” was the show stopping performance documented in Little Richard: Live at theToronto Peace Festival 196.. more
Mar 3, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Brewers vs Phillies, Game 3
Oct 7, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Brewers vs. Rockies
The Milwaukee Brewers debut their high-profile new addition—Cleveland Indians’ left-handed pitcher C.C. Sabathia—tonight at its 7:05 game against the Colorado Rockies. Expectations are high, as the team believes Sabathia will be the pitcher that ... more
Jul 8, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee