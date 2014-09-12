RSS

Charles Allis

Alittle while back, there was an immersive dramatic storytelling experience thatsettled into the Charles Allis Art Museum. The opening of UNIS: TheOrigin of the Unicorn was a presentation of a new art exhibit featuringactors in character talki.. more

Sep 12, 2014 9:45 AM Theater

Readership!Thispost marks the maiden voyage of Express Milwaukee’s new MKEart blog. Astradition dictates, be sure to break a bottle of champagne over the bow of yourcomputer.Afew words about what to expect are in order. As presently conceived,.. more

Nov 6, 2013 4:25 PM Visual Arts 1 Comments

Consider it an early Christmas for Milwaukee history buffs, sightseers, architecture geeks and plain-old voyeurs: Doors Open Milwaukee returns this weekend for another two-day look into the city's closed-off crevices. Introduced in 2011, the ev.. more

Sep 17, 2013 3:00 PM Around MKE

Visit the Charles Allis Decorative Art Museum for an exhibit that unveils the immense history within the museum’s walls. As a wealthy industrialist at the turn of the 20th century, Charles Allis was uniquely suited to engage his more

May 30, 2013 12:40 AM Visual Arts

Epitome of Elegance: The beautifully renovated Milwaukee County Historical Society was a perfect setting for Ten Chimneys’ 10th anniversary gala. Lynn Fontanne, Alfred Lunt and Joe Garton—the latter credited with saving more

May 15, 2013 12:32 AM Around MKE

The current exhibition at the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum is titled “Garden of Curious Delights,” but be careful of what preliminary images that may conjure up. This exhibition is not about exotic plants or charming more

Nov 6, 2012 1:34 PM Visual Arts

Nineteenth-century American and French paintings, Renaissance bronzes, Chinese and Japanese porcelains and antique period furniture—these and many more pieces are included in the Charles Allis Art Museum’s permanent more

Nov 1, 2012 2:16 PM Around MKE

It's summer at the Charles Allis Art Museum, and curator Jane Brite and brilliant curatorial assistant and exhibition designer John Larner are busy arranging art ideas sprung from the talents of Wisconsin artists invited to share in the bou... more

Aug 2, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

The Milwaukee Museum Mile is a newly formed consortium of institutions located on Milwaukee's East Side. John Sterr, marketing manager for the Charles Allis and Villa Terrace art museums, talked about the development of this unique... more

May 24, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

I heard a few comments from local artists who entered “Forward 2012: A Survey of Wisconsin Art Now” (through June 3). The biennial juried exhibition at the Charles Allis Art Museum was juried via JPEGs, which is OK, but this year the art... more

May 23, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts 1 Comments

Dale Kuntz has long been Milwaukee's genial advocate of classic Hollywood. If Ted Turner had gotten wind of him, this charmingly garrulous gentleman might have been auditioned as a host on TCM, but instead he has remained a local... more

Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

Youngblood Theatre co-founder Michael Cotey says that Mickle Maher’s Spirits to Enforce is smarter than he is—in fact, Cotey, who directs the production, says everyone involved in the Milwaukee debut of the show seems convinced that they&rs... more

Apr 21, 2010 12:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

In the pair of emotionally contradictory images that open Mel Gibson’s Edge of Darkness, swollen corpses surfacing on a moonlit river are followed without pause by grainy home video of a little girl playing in the surf. A line is drawn betw... more

Jan 29, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

The exhibit, mountedon the second floor, displays Groom’s small-scale paintings and White Peonies in BlueVase ,Art more

Jan 19, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

A funny thing about the ‘60s was that it made some folks miss the ‘50s. One of the starting points of the era’s nostalgic “rock’n’roll revival” was the show stopping performance documented in Little Richard: Live at theToronto Peace Festival 196.. more

Mar 3, 2009 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Game 4 is on!Yay we wonPost game untuckingBob Uecker threw out the ceremonial first pitchJust about under wayFirst pitchBilly just handed off the ball and we're about to get startedStupid camera dude wouldn't move off the painted part.Heading out .. more

Oct 7, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers debut their high-profile new addition—Cleveland Indians’ left-handed pitcher C.C. Sabathia—tonight at its 7:05 game against the Colorado Rockies. Expectations are high, as the team believes Sabathia will be the pitcher that ... more

Jul 8, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

