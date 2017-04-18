RSS

Charles Dickens

Molly Rhode, director of the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production of Gale Childs Daly’s adaptation of Great Expectations by Charles Dickens, reflected on how much the word “great" ... more

Apr 18, 2017 3:20 PM Theater

Molly Rhode directs the new Milwaukee Chamber Theatre production of Great Expectations, a play adapted by Milwaukee’s Gale Childs Daly from the beloved classic by Charles Dickens. The show runs April 13-30 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s C... more

Apr 11, 2017 1:20 PM A&E Feature

A newfound interactive levity helps to balance the Milwaukee Rep’s new A Christmas Carol as director Mark Clements has made the darkness visible and menacing and the spaces small and confining; it all works wonderfully amid the sets by Todd... more

Dec 6, 2016 4:51 PM Theater

This year, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater continues the holiday tradition with a new adaption of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol by Artistic Director Mark Clements. more

Nov 22, 2016 1:35 PM A&E Feature

Nov 15, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Once again The Milwaukee Rep is looking for kids to perform in its long-running annual production of A Christmas Carol at the Pabst Theater. They’re looking for children all over the state to perform in the show, which is being directed and adapte.. more

Jul 30, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Photo by Laura Heise

Acacia Theatre Company’s production of Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations is thoughtful, engaging and well executed. more

Mar 24, 2015 10:40 AM Theater 1 Comments

Photo Credit: Laura Heise

Mar 20, 2015 1:00 PM Theater

E.T.A. Hoffmann’s story “The Sandman” has it all: shifting points of view, weird nocturnal experiments in the laboratory, an artificial human being and a dense web of obsessional associations that inspired Sigmund Freud’s quest for the ... more

Oct 28, 2014 10:04 PM Books

MorningStar Productions presents aMilwaukee premier this month as it stages an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ ATale of Two Cities. The script being used for the stage adaptation waswritten by acclaimed playwright Sir Terence Rattigan and legen.. more

Sep 5, 2014 2:37 PM Theater

The 1960s were the last time westerns dominated TV programming. “Cimarron Strip” (1967-1968) was one of the better examples of the genre from that period. It stared iron-faced Stuart Whitman as a U.S. Marshal in a frontier town, holding ... more

May 28, 2014 5:56 PM Home Movies

In The Invisible Woman, Ralph Fiennes is the director and star, playing Charles Dickens during his long affair with a much younger actress, Nelly (Felicity Jones). Based on Claire Tomalin’s biographical sleuthing, the dramatization paints t... more

Feb 6, 2014 1:22 PM Film Clips

Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol returns once again during the holidays, reminding us of what the spirit of the season is all about. But unlike our winter’s accompanying cold and ice, this current Milwaukee more

Dec 4, 2013 12:22 AM Theater

If history is to be believed, Charles Dickens was as much an actor as a writer, developing the characters in his novels before a mirror to get them just right before committing them to paper. more

Jul 10, 2013 11:21 PM Theater

James Ridge is a tall man who has been known to work alone. He's also one of Wisconsin’s most captivating actors. Several years ago he put in a particularly well-rendered performance as Charles Dickens in a one-man show that played in multi... more

Feb 13, 2013 5:26 PM Theater

<p> Charles Dickens was perhaps the most popular British author of his age and unlike his literary contemporaries, Dickens' legacy continues to grow two centuries later. PBS' Masterpiece Classics marks the bicentennial of his birth with a new BBC.. more

Mar 25, 2012 12:01 PM I Hate Hollywood

Milwaukee's New Year's Eve Tradition, the original Harlem Globetrotter's are back! Tickets are available for two different game times, Friday, December 31, 2010 at 1pm or 6pm. The Harlem Globetrotters, who have contributed more innovations ... more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Though he wrote numerous bits of prose that weren’t  A Christmas Carol, Charles Dickens seems to be fused with the holiday season in American popular culture. It’s not that difficult to imagine a point in the future where one might expect parents.. more

Nov 30, 2010 11:44 AM Theater

An openhearted and thoroughgoing romantic, Samuel Barber (1910-81) was one of the few 20th-century American composers to fight for the primacy of lyricism (though his music migrated somewhat away from this later in life). In particular, an ... more

Nov 17, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

Green Zone depicts the American occupation of Saddam Hussein's luxurious Baghdad palace during the early days of the Iraq war. From their cloistered position, those known as the Coalition Provisional Authority, are out of touch with the Ira... more

Jun 28, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

