Charles Dickens
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Exceeds 'Great Expectations'
Molly Rhode, director of the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production of Gale Childs Daly’s adaptation of Great Expectations by Charles Dickens, reflected on how much the word “great" ... more
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Fast-Paced Production of ‘Great Expectations’
Molly Rhode directs the new Milwaukee Chamber Theatre production of Great Expectations, a play adapted by Milwaukee’s Gale Childs Daly from the beloved classic by Charles Dickens. The show runs April 13-30 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s C... more
Apr 11, 2017 1:20 PM Keith Schubert A&E Feature
It’s Time for ‘A Christmas Carol’!
A newfound interactive levity helps to balance the Milwaukee Rep’s new A Christmas Carol as director Mark Clements has made the darkness visible and menacing and the spaces small and confining; it all works wonderfully amid the sets by Todd... more
Dec 6, 2016 4:51 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
‘A Christmas Carol’ Retold
This year, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater continues the holiday tradition with a new adaption of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol by Artistic Director Mark Clements. more
Nov 22, 2016 1:35 PM Angelika Villafuerte A&E Feature
A Musical Christmas Carol in Early December
Nov 15, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Rep Kids’ Auditions for A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Once again The Milwaukee Rep is looking for kids to perform in its long-running annual production of A Christmas Carol at the Pabst Theater. They’re looking for children all over the state to perform in the show, which is being directed and adapte.. more
Jul 30, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
‘Great Expectations’ at Acacia Theatre
Acacia Theatre Company’s production of Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations is thoughtful, engaging and well executed. more
Mar 24, 2015 10:40 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater 1 Comments
Bringing 'Great Expectations' to the Stage
Mar 20, 2015 1:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Morning Star Presents a Tale of Two Cities
MorningStar Productions presents aMilwaukee premier this month as it stages an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ ATale of Two Cities. The script being used for the stage adaptation waswritten by acclaimed playwright Sir Terence Rattigan and legen.. more
Sep 5, 2014 2:37 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Film Clips: Feb. 6
In The Invisible Woman, Ralph Fiennes is the director and star, playing Charles Dickens during his long affair with a much younger actress, Nelly (Felicity Jones). Based on Claire Tomalin’s biographical sleuthing, the dramatization paints t... more
Feb 6, 2014 1:22 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
The Funniest 'Christmas Carol' Ever?
Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol returns once again during the holidays, reminding us of what the spirit of the season is all about. But unlike our winter’s accompanying cold and ice, this current Milwaukee more
Dec 4, 2013 12:22 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
APT: Dickens in America
If history is to be believed, Charles Dickens was as much an actor as a writer, developing the characters in his novels before a mirror to get them just right before committing them to paper. more
Jul 10, 2013 11:21 PM Michael Muckian Theater
Adventures in the Library
James Ridge is a tall man who has been known to work alone. He's also one of Wisconsin’s most captivating actors. Several years ago he put in a particularly well-rendered performance as Charles Dickens in a one-man show that played in multi... more
Feb 13, 2013 5:26 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Great Expectations on PBS
<p> Charles Dickens was perhaps the most popular British author of his age and unlike his literary contemporaries, Dickens' legacy continues to grow two centuries later. PBS' Masterpiece Classics marks the bicentennial of his birth with a new BBC.. more
Mar 25, 2012 12:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
A Tale Of Two Dickens
Though he wrote numerous bits of prose that weren’t A Christmas Carol, Charles Dickens seems to be fused with the holiday season in American popular culture. It’s not that difficult to imagine a point in the future where one might expect parents.. more
Nov 30, 2010 11:44 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
