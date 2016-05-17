Charles Grosz
Classical Happening: May 19, 2017
On Sunday, May 22 at 3 p.m. the Wisconsin Philharmonic will present Peter and the Wolf at the Shattuck Music Center, preceded at 2 p.m. by an “instrumental petting zoo,” during which “children may try all sorts of orchestral instruments.... more
May 17, 2016 3:56 PM John Jahn Classical Music
MPTV: Bringing Arts, Education to Milwaukee
Oftentimes, non-cable television seems like a throwback to the era of records and rotary phones. But Milwaukee Public Television (MPTV) sidesteps the time warp by staying relevant with progressive and diverse programming.In the 1950s Congre... more
Nov 3, 2010 12:00 AM Charles Grosz A&E Feature
Milwaukee Public Theatre’s All-City People’s Parade
Milwaukee’s Labor Day parade will include a labor of love, courtesy of Milwaukee Public Theatre (MPT). The second annual All-City People’s Parade will be part of the Sept. 6 Labor Day celebrations—and it’s all free, rain or shine. more
Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM Charles Grosz A&E Feature
Milwaukee’s Growing Theater Scene
Milwaukee is a great theater town. Below is a guide to a dozen theater companies that offer four or more productions a year. Some shows will be serious, others whimsical, but all are worth consideration. more
Aug 19, 2010 12:00 AM Charles Grosz A&E Feature
Making Room for Wicked
It’s not easy being green, when it involves 17 semi trailers.Wicked, the musical, whizzes into town this week, and brings with it 450,000 pounds of equipment and a company of 55 people. The personnel include cast, production managers, stage... more
Jul 13, 2010 12:00 AM Charles Grosz A&E Feature
The State of Our American Symphonies
What should be the criteria for ranking a great symphony orchestra? Recordings? Budget? Technical accomplishment? Famous music director? There are more than two-dozen top-tier symphony orchestras in America with budgets of over $15 million ... more
Jun 23, 2010 12:00 AM Charles Grosz A&E Feature
The Marcus Center Turns 40
The Marcus Center for the Performing Arts,a venue that has hosted artists ranging from Bo Musical, ,Cover Story more
Aug 27, 2009 12:00 AM Charles Grosz Around MKE 1 Comments
The Marcus Center Turns 40
Plans began as early as 1945 for a war memorial to provide for "art, music, drama, pu Zorba the Musical ,A&E Feature more
Aug 26, 2009 12:00 AM Charles Grosz A&E Feature
World Premieres, Timeless Classics
%uFFFD%uFFFD Before the curtain goes up on any performance, many decisions go into determi The Persians ,A&E Feature more
Sep 12, 2008 12:00 AM Charles Grosz A&E Feature
Green Light at the Skylight
An important new voice has been added to the Skylightwith the recent appointment o La Traviata ,A&E Feature more
May 6, 2008 12:00 AM Charles Grosz A&E Feature
Sparkle and Spirit
TheFine Arts Quartet finished their spring season in fine form last Sunday,proving that 31/2Miles to the Center of Somewhere ,Classical Music/Dance more
Apr 16, 2008 12:00 AM Charles Grosz Classical Music
ShOUT Milwaukee
To learn more about SAGE/Milwaukee, stop in at the offices located at 1845 N. Farwell Ave. ,Columns more
Jan 16, 2008 12:00 AM Charles Grosz Columns