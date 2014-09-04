Charles Koch
Citizen Koch on Camera
Sep 4, 2014 1:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood 1 Comments
Citizen Koch
It’s naïve to believe in a golden age when money didn’t matter in politics, but in the last few years, the cost of democracy has skyrocketed, the restrictions on campaign spending have been annulled and the big corporations have removed the... more
Jun 25, 2014 12:57 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Exclusive: Koch Brothers’ Dark Money Flowed into Wisconsin Recall Fight
In October, two dark-money groups connected to right-wing billionaires Charles and David Koch were ordered to pay the largest campaign fine in California history for funneling undisclosed more
Nov 13, 2013 12:37 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 1 Comments
Extreme Corruption
Anyone who thought Republican Gov. Scott Walker was going to rest on his right-wing extremist laurels after destroying decades of collective bargaining rights in Wisconsin more
May 29, 2013 4:34 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
The Republican War on Voting
Somehow Republicans continue to successfully divert public attention from Wisconsin's leading role... more
Mar 13, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 18 Comments
The Value of Names
Next Act Theatre closes its 20th season with Jeffrey Sweet’s The Value of Names . The contemporary drama stars Robert Spencer as Benny Silverman, a charismatic star of stage and screen who was blacklisted during the witch-hunt more
Apr 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee