RSS

Charles Laughton

paradinecase.jpg.jpe

In Gauguin: Maker of Myth, canvas after canvas fills the frames of this documentary on one of the great visionaries of modern art, Paul Gauguin. more

Jun 20, 2017 3:01 PM Home Movies

 MaureenO’Hara had Gone with the Wind to thank for her name. Born Maureen FitzSimmons, the comelyDublin lass got her start on stage and on Radio Eieran; her film career beganunpromisingly with a blink-and-miss-her cameo in a mediocre .. more

Oct 28, 2013 1:23 PM I Hate Hollywood

aegate.jpg.jpe

Who are the all-time best movie villains—actors we love to hate on the big screen? This is a challenging question even for dedicated film aficionados.Quickly coming to my mind are Charles Laughton more

Jul 17, 2013 12:01 AM A&E Feature

The premature farewells came early in Bill Clinton'sfirst term. During those exception %uFFFD 2010Creators.com. ,News Features more

Jan 27, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES