Charles Mingus
Charles Mingus
Charles Mingus was one of Duke Ellington's greatest heirs in exploring the symphonic potential of jazz without losing touch with its funky roots. This newly issued 10-CD set is comprised of... more
Aug 20, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Local Music Wrap-Up: Maritime, Sat. Nite Duets, RedBelt
The Milwaukee online music archive just keeps growing. MKEPunk.com has posted the last piece of its comprehensive library of music from the '90s emo band Compound Red, an unreleased four-song EP that stands with the band's best work. Around the s.. more
Aug 9, 2011 6:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Dave Brubeck Quartet, Miles Davis, Charles Mingus, Tito Puente
Commercially, the biggest success among them was Dave Brubeck's Time Out, which even launc Time Out ,CD Reviews more
Jul 6, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Marcus Belgrave
Jazz trumpeter Marcus Belgrave has performed with greats like Charles Mingus, Ray Charles Imaginary Kingdom ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 6, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee