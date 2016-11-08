RSS

Charles Munch

artreview_toryfolliard_a.jpg.jpe

A collection of Charles Munch’s Surrealist-Literalist oil paintings, titled “Human Nature,” is displayed at the Tory Folliard Gallery through Nov. 26. more

Nov 8, 2016 1:52 PM Visual Arts

art1.jpg.jpe

Tarry not, art lovers, for three rich new exhibitions will appear at the Tory Folliard Gallery on Feb. 8 only to disappear a month later on March 8. Charles Munch’s “New Paintings” continues his 40-plus-year exploration of more

Feb 5, 2014 12:51 AM Visual Arts

artrev.jpg.jpe

The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s survey exhibition of Wisconsin artists at every stage of their career, the “2013 Wisconsin Triennial,” features the results of a rigorous process. The exhibit was culled from 500 applications and... more

Nov 20, 2013 1:14 AM Visual Arts

blogimage7973.jpe

<p> <strong>PrideFest</strong> will mark its 25th anniversary when it returns to the Summerfest grounds the weekend of June 8-10, but first the event will host its first Rising Talent Showcase at the Turner Hall Ballroom on Friday, March 9. Singer.. more

Feb 24, 2012 4:20 PM On Music

blogimage17634.jpe

Tory Folliard Gallery will introduce two established artists to the Milwaukee area beginning Feb. 11. The dual exhibition “Stephanie Trenchard & Jeremy Popelka: New Work 2012” displays glass artwork specifically created for a winter debu... more

Feb 7, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage7973.jpe

In the exhibit “Wildlife Watching,” Charles Munchdisplays his new oils on can Three Friends I ,Art more

Sep 15, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts

