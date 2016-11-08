Charles Munch
Charles Munch’s ‘Human Nature’
A collection of Charles Munch’s Surrealist-Literalist oil paintings, titled “Human Nature,” is displayed at the Tory Folliard Gallery through Nov. 26. more
Nov 8, 2016 1:52 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Fantastic Phantasms at the Tory Folliard Gallery
Tarry not, art lovers, for three rich new exhibitions will appear at the Tory Folliard Gallery on Feb. 8 only to disappear a month later on March 8. Charles Munch’s “New Paintings” continues his 40-plus-year exploration of more
Feb 5, 2014 12:51 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Madison Museum Is The Setting For The ‘2013 Wisconsin Triennial’
The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s survey exhibition of Wisconsin artists at every stage of their career, the “2013 Wisconsin Triennial,” features the results of a rigorous process. The exhibit was culled from 500 applications and... more
Nov 20, 2013 1:14 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Local Music Wrap-Up: Pridefest, The Promise Ring, Surgeons In Heat
<p> <strong>PrideFest</strong> will mark its 25th anniversary when it returns to the Summerfest grounds the weekend of June 8-10, but first the event will host its first Rising Talent Showcase at the Turner Hall Ballroom on Friday, March 9. Singer.. more
Feb 24, 2012 4:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Tory Folliard Gallery's Glass Art Exhibit
Tory Folliard Gallery will introduce two established artists to the Milwaukee area beginning Feb. 11. The dual exhibition “Stephanie Trenchard & Jeremy Popelka: New Work 2012” displays glass artwork specifically created for a winter debu... more
Feb 7, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Tory Folliard Gallery Showcases Charles Munch, Chris Berti
In the exhibit “Wildlife Watching,” Charles Munchdisplays his new oils on can Three Friends I ,Art more
Sep 15, 2009 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts