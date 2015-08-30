Charles Sommers
Sunday Morning Hawthorne Spoof Over Radio
Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre (also known as Radio WHT) continues to produce its distinctive mutation of old-timey radio with contemporary comic spoofery the first Sunday in September as it presents a parody of Nathaniel Hawthorne’s The Scarlet.. more
Aug 30, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
‘The Scene You Need’ at Alchemist Theatre
Alchemist Theatre’s New York Stories Trilogy comes to a close this July witth the final installment, The Scene You Need by Neil Monk and Adian Zix. more
Jun 9, 2015 10:02 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Invisible Man and Jekyll AND Hyde
If Memory serves, Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre's unique blend of old-timey radio comedy started off as a stage-only affair. Time has made matters a bit more sophisticated and now the group performs once a month they perform over the air with actu.. more
May 13, 2012 9:54 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
One Full Hour of WHT
The Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre has been performing its on brand of vintage old-tomey radio-style comedy for several years now. Staged performances featuring actors in character as voice actors from the gold age of radio have been such a success t.. more
Sep 26, 2011 11:18 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Higher Education with the Pink Banana
I could watch a different theatrical shorts program every week and be a very, very happy person. There’s a definite appeal to going into a single program for a series of shorter pieces that you just don’t get with the format of a single, longer .. more
Jun 11, 2011 4:17 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Higher Education With The Banana
Pink Banana Theatre has, by now, developed a long history of staging some of the best, most progressive shorts programs in town. With work ranging from the experimental to the highly commercial, a Pink Banana shorts program usually manages to.. more
May 22, 2011 3:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Wisconsin Cheese Mart Expands, Adds Bar
Patrons of Old World Third Street enjoy its combination of restaurants, bars and gourmet food shops. Last year, the Wisconsin Cheese Mart (corner of Highland Avenue and Third Street) decided to blend all three by expanding and adding a plac... more
Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Sassy Cow Creamery’s Humane Practices
In September, Deputy Agriculture Secretary KathleenMerrigan announced a new initiative wi 608-837-7766/ W4192 Bristol Road, Columbus, Wis./www.sassycowcreamery.com ,Eat/Drink more
Oct 7, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview 1 Comments
Foie Gras: Indecent Indulgence?
Would you still be able to eat an animal if you knew exactly whatit endured befo Chicago Tribune ,Eat/Drink more
Jul 22, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview 6 Comments
Some of the Dead Are Still Breathing (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt), by Charles Bowden
American journalist Charles Bowden's newest memoir is a rambling stream of consciousness that weaves his experiences as a young boy in a small town with his time spent running with heroin dealers in Mexico. The main theme r,Books more
Jun 22, 2009 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Books
Bridge Over the Milwaukee River
,A&E Feature more
Jun 16, 2009 12:00 AM Jenna Kashou A&E Feature