RSS

Charles Sommers

Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre (also known as Radio WHT) continues to produce its distinctive mutation of old-timey radio with contemporary comic spoofery the first Sunday in September as it presents a parody of Nathaniel Hawthorne’s The Scarlet.. more

Aug 30, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Alchemist Theatre’s New York Stories Trilogy comes to a close this July witth the final installment, The Scene You Need by Neil Monk and Adian Zix. more

Jun 9, 2015 10:02 PM Theater

  If Memory serves, Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre's unique blend of old-timey radio comedy started off as a stage-only affair. Time has made matters a bit more sophisticated and now the group performs once a month they perform over the air with actu.. more

May 13, 2012 9:54 AM Theater

The Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre  has been performing its on brand of vintage old-tomey radio-style comedy for several years now. Staged performances featuring actors in character as voice actors from the gold age of radio have been such a success t.. more

Sep 26, 2011 11:18 AM Theater

I could watch a different theatrical shorts program every week and be a very, very happy person. There’s a definite appeal to going into a single program for a series of shorter pieces that you just don’t get with the format of a single, longer .. more

Jun 11, 2011 4:17 AM Theater

  Pink Banana Theatre has, by now, developed a long history of staging some of the best, most progressive shorts programs in town. With work ranging from the experimental to the highly commercial, a Pink Banana shorts program usually manages to.. more

May 22, 2011 3:48 PM Theater

blogimage11991.jpe

Patrons of Old World Third Street enjoy its combination of restaurants, bars and gourmet food shops. Last year, the Wisconsin Cheese Mart (corner of Highland Avenue and Third Street) decided to blend all three by expanding and adding a plac... more

Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage8249.jpe

In September, Deputy Agriculture Secretary KathleenMerrigan announced a new initiative wi 608-837-7766/ W4192 Bristol Road, Columbus, Wis./www.sassycowcreamery.com ,Eat/Drink more

Oct 7, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

  Would you still be able to eat an animal if you knew exactly whatit endured befo Chicago Tribune ,Eat/Drink more

Jul 22, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 6 Comments

blogimage6974.jpe

American journalist Charles Bowden's newest memoir is a rambling stream of consciousness that weaves his experiences as a young boy in a small town with his time spent running with heroin dealers in Mexico. The main theme r,Books more

Jun 22, 2009 12:00 AM Books

,A&E Feature more

Jun 16, 2009 12:00 AM A&E Feature

SOCIAL UPDATES