Early Music Now v. Present Music?
Charles Sullivan, Early Music Now’s executive and artistic director, and Kevin Stalheim, Present Music’s founder and artistic director, talk to the Shepherd Express about their respective ensembles’ commonalities and the supposed rivalry be... more
Jan 1, 2017 11:58 PM David Luhrssen Spring Arts Guide
Early Music Now’s ‘World of the Fortepiano’
Early Music Now welcomes fortepianist Kristian Bezuidenhout into their midst for a concert of late-Baroque and early-Classical music. He performs at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21 at Wisconsin Lutheran College. more
Nov 17, 2015 8:10 PM John Jahn A&E Feature
Early Music Now’s Amorous French Concert
Early Music Now presents Les Délices in a Valentine’s Day concert of romantic French Baroque music. more
Feb 10, 2015 8:07 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
Early Music from Around the World
Charles Sullivan has seen it from both sides. For much of his life he was a musician, and for many years he led his own choral and string group, the Sullivan Ensemble. Since 2001, when he became executive and artistic director of Early Musi... more
Jan 8, 2014 12:37 AM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
Ensemble Caprice Brings ‘Salsa Baroque’ to Milwaukee
Early Music Now (EMN) begins its 26th season with the spicy dance rhythms of Ensemble Caprice’s “Salsa Baroque,” a program of music by Latin American and Spanish Baroque composers... more
Oct 2, 2012 9:55 AM Joel K. Boyd A&E Feature