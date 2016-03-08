Charlie Sheen

RSS

Paul Masterson discusses the still rarely seen “double negative” of being both black and gay on TV and explores how homosexuality is treated in the black community. more

Mar 8, 2016 4:28 PM Hear Me Out

In light of World AIDS Awareness Day (Dec. 1) Paul Masterson explores the current state of mindfulness and prejudice in U.S. society. more

Dec 1, 2015 7:14 PM Hear Me Out

Captain Phillips is based on the true story of an American captain whose freighter is hijacked by Somali pirates. It’s 2009 when Richard Phillips (Tom Hanks) is at the helm of an enormous container ship headed for Kenya. He spots a pair of ... more

Oct 8, 2013 11:17 PM Film Clips

Inspired by a true story, The Sapphires is an Australian comedy about an all-girl Aboriginal singing group from the ’60s (a Down Under Supremes) and their wily white manager. The Aborigines were treated like American Indians more

Apr 11, 2013 1:04 AM Film Clips

By the time he emerged in the '80s, Oliver Stone was already part of a dying line of American directors with a knack for shrink-wrapping important messages in a tight Hollywood package. Vietnam's quicksand war—and its impact on those who fought.. more

May 24, 2011 11:56 AM I Hate Hollywood

Jun 17, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso 1 Comments

