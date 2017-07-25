RSS

Charlize Theron

emojimovie.jpg.jpe

Charlize Theron produced and stars in Atomic Blonde, a feature-film adaptation of the graphic novel, The Coldest City. She portrays MI6 operative Lorraine Broughton—tasked with uncovering the identity of a double agent planning to enter the... more

Jul 25, 2017 1:48 PM Film Clips

thefateofthefurious.jpg.jpe

This eighth “Furious" chapter, The Fate of the Furious, continues to feature car chases on steroids. more

Apr 11, 2017 3:15 PM Film Clips

elvis_nixon.jpg.jpe

In one of the strangest footnotes in the history of strange times, Elvis Presley showed up at the White House in 1970 asking to see Richard Nixon. In the highly amusing comedy Elvis & Nixon, Michael Shannon plays Elvis with a straight face ... more

Apr 19, 2016 3:21 PM Film Clips

filmclips_madmax.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Jasin Boland Â© 2015 WV FILMS IV LLC AND RATPAC-DUNE ENTERTAINMENT LLC

Thirty years after the franchise began, George Miller brings us the post-apocalyptic Mad Max: Fury Road starring Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron. more

May 15, 2015 1:15 PM Film Clips

million-ways-to-die-in-the-west-seyfried-harris-mcfarlane-theron.jpg.jpe

Traditional westerns pitted virtuous heroes against dastardly villains. Even if you were a tad obtuse, you could readily distinguish the good guys from the bad guys by the more

May 30, 2014 1:46 AM Film Reviews

Driven by revenge and a fierce desire to protect the moors over which she presides, Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) places an irrevocable, cruel curse on the human king’s newborn infant Aurora. As the girl grows into a kind and gentle princess,... more

May 29, 2014 1:54 AM Film Clips

blogimage18940.jpe

Not unlike Star Wars two years earlier, Alien (1979) brought something new to science fiction film... more

Jun 11, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

