Charlize Theron
Film Clips: July 27, 2017
Charlize Theron produced and stars in Atomic Blonde, a feature-film adaptation of the graphic novel, The Coldest City. She portrays MI6 operative Lorraine Broughton—tasked with uncovering the identity of a double agent planning to enter the... more
Jul 25, 2017 1:48 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: April 13, 2017
This eighth “Furious" chapter, The Fate of the Furious, continues to feature car chases on steroids. more
Apr 11, 2017 3:15 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Elvis & Nixon, Miles Ahead & More: Film Clips
In one of the strangest footnotes in the history of strange times, Elvis Presley showed up at the White House in 1970 asking to see Richard Nixon. In the highly amusing comedy Elvis & Nixon, Michael Shannon plays Elvis with a straight face ... more
Apr 19, 2016 3:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
'Mad Max: Fury Road'
Thirty years after the franchise began, George Miller brings us the post-apocalyptic Mad Max: Fury Road starring Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron. more
May 15, 2015 1:15 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
A Million Ways to Die in the West
Traditional westerns pitted virtuous heroes against dastardly villains. Even if you were a tad obtuse, you could readily distinguish the good guys from the bad guys by the more
May 30, 2014 1:46 AM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Film Clips: May 28
Driven by revenge and a fierce desire to protect the moors over which she presides, Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) places an irrevocable, cruel curse on the human king’s newborn infant Aurora. As the girl grows into a kind and gentle princess,... more
May 29, 2014 1:54 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Prometheus
Not unlike Star Wars two years earlier, Alien (1979) brought something new to science fiction film... more
Jun 11, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews