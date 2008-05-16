RSS

Charlotte Chandler

Ingrid Bergman’s screen career had several unexpected peaks and downward turns; her height was the quietly lucid performance she gave in Casablanca as the wife of an anti-Nazi agitator, torn between loyalty for him and love for the cynical expa.. more

May 16, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Although Joan Crawford had a reputation, whether deserved or not, as dislikable, she thoroughly charmed the writer of Not the Girl Next Door: Joan Crawford, A Personal Biography (published by Simon & Schuster). Author Charlotte Chandler questions.. more

Apr 19, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage1069.jpe

If, like much of the country, you didn’t get a chance to see all the animated short Peter and the Wolf ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 29, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage969.jpe

Although the ’90s largely killed the commercial hopes of hyper-polished, hard-rock Lost Highway ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 21, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES