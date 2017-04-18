Charlotte Le Bon
Film Clips: April 20, 2017
Born in China, Disney’s latest nature film, features incredible landscapes, irresistible creatures and jaw-dropping photography. Free Fire features Brie Larson and Armie Hammer and features some ’70s flair and funny dialogue amid the monoto... more
Apr 18, 2017 3:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
The Hundred-Foot Journey
Older audiences received short shrift for decades from the movie industry. Lately, aging Baby Boomers have flexed their wallets and producers in Hollywood (and its outskirts) are responding. Alongside significant films such as Alexander Pa... more
Aug 14, 2014 1:56 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: Aug. 6
With Boyhood, Richard Linklater’s fictional Mason Jr. grows from toddler to teen in the body of the same maturing actor, Ellar Coltrane. Working ambitiously in between other projects, Linklater shot Boyhood from 2002 through 2013. Occasiona... more
Aug 6, 2014 12:50 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips