Charter School Review Committee

For the first time in its history, City of Milwaukee leaders must consider the financial impact of new charter schools on the Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) when deciding whether to issue a charter to a new school. more

Apr 19, 2016 4:00 PM News Features 3 Comments

North Point Lighthouse Charter School, chartered by the City of Milwaukee, will keep the state aid for the estimated 60 students who were released from the school in February, even though they won’t finish the school year there. more

Apr 5, 2016 4:05 PM News Features 16 Comments

In the accelerating privatization of public schools, taxpayer-funded charter schools seem to have a better reputation than voucher schools because they are linked to a public entity—typically the city, a school board more

Dec 13, 2012 12:36 AM News Features

