Charter School Review Committee
City Must Consider Financial Impact of Charter Schools on MPS
For the first time in its history, City of Milwaukee leaders must consider the financial impact of new charter schools on the Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) when deciding whether to issue a charter to a new school. more
Apr 19, 2016 4:00 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Charter School Begins Shutting Down—Students are Pushed Out
North Point Lighthouse Charter School, chartered by the City of Milwaukee, will keep the state aid for the estimated 60 students who were released from the school in February, even though they won’t finish the school year there. more
Apr 5, 2016 4:05 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 16 Comments
City Officials Limit Public Comment on Charter Schools
In the accelerating privatization of public schools, taxpayer-funded charter schools seem to have a better reputation than voucher schools because they are linked to a public entity—typically the city, a school board more
Dec 13, 2012 12:36 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features