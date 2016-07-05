RSS

Charter Schools

newsmps.jpg.jpe

There’s a reason why Alberta Darling and Dale Kooyenga didn’t set up an OSPP in their home districts: Their constituents would never allow it. more

Jul 5, 2016 3:01 PM News Features 7 Comments

takingliberties_otherpeoplesschool.jpg.jpe

The good news is that the latest attempt by white, suburban Republicans to wrest control of Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) from the racially diverse school board that was democratical,Taking Liberties more

Jun 28, 2016 3:08 PM Taking Liberties 13 Comments

newsmps.jpg.jpe

“We see this as an opportunity to bring some resources into the 35th Street site,” said MPS Superintendent Darienne Driver about the district’s alternative early education proposal for the Opportunity Schools and Partnership Program. more

Jun 21, 2016 3:29 PM News Features 5 Comments

chrisabele.jpg.jpe

“You live in a high rise and you are out in Mequon,” Michelle Mackey said to Chris Abele and Demond Means at a MICAH-sponsored forum on the MPS takeover plan. “I am down here in the trenches for 22 years. Why are you attacking the childr... more

Jun 14, 2016 4:52 PM News Features 3 Comments

empty-school-building.jpg.jpe

For the first time in its history, City of Milwaukee leaders must consider the financial impact of new charter schools on the Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) when deciding whether to issue a charter to a new school. more

Apr 19, 2016 4:00 PM News Features 3 Comments

issue_voucherschools_thinkstock.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

North Point Lighthouse Charter School, chartered by the City of Milwaukee, will keep the state aid for the estimated 60 students who were released from the school in February, even though they won’t finish the school year there. more

Apr 5, 2016 4:05 PM News Features 16 Comments

news1.jpg.jpe

They say that you can’t fight City Hall but a trio of education activists proved the cynics wrong. After years of attending meetings, asking questions and refusing to take no for an answer, Gail Hicks, Marva Herndon and Larry Hoffman have g... more

Dec 15, 2015 9:59 PM News Features 11 Comments

newsmps.jpg.jpe

The new Opportunity Schools and Partnership Program (OSPP), which hands over public schools to Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele for privatization, may be an anomaly in Wisconsin, but it’s part of a growing trend of so-called turnaroun... more

Sep 1, 2015 8:18 PM News Features 7 Comments

public-schools.jpg.jpe

The amendment creating the Opportunity Schools and Partnership Program will begin to privatize Milwaukee’s public schools under the guise of helping poor children, despite the fact that there is virtually no solid research that shows that t... more

Aug 18, 2015 11:14 PM Expresso 26 Comments

news_voucherandcharterschools.jpg.jpe

With little warning and short, sharp debate, the 12 Republican members of the budget-writing Joint Finance Committee (JFC) easily prevailed over their four Democratic colleagues in passing sweeping changes to K-12 public education, includin... more

May 26, 2015 8:49 PM Expresso 26 Comments

takingliberties_otherpeoplesschool.jpg.jpe

There are so many things wrong with a new plan from two suburban Republican legislators to change how Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) are run it’s difficult to know where to begin. Let’s start with the plan coming from Sen. Alberta Darling a... more

May 19, 2015 11:17 PM Taking Liberties 19 Comments

news_schools.jpg.jpe

Under a plan developed by suburban Republicans, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele would be empowered to appoint a commissioner who’d take over Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) that fail to meet expectations. The Opportunity Schools Partn... more

May 12, 2015 8:55 PM News Features 14 Comments

news1_kidsschool.jpg.jpe

State Sen. Alberta Darling and state Rep. Dale Kooyenga have proposed creating a turnaround district for Milwaukee that would convert failing MPS public schools into charter schools. But three experts from New Orleans—Kristen Buras, Karran ... more

Mar 24, 2015 9:20 PM News Features 8 Comments

news_charters.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

Four of ten of Milwaukee’s charter schools are failing and the program has little public transparency. Yet Republican lawmakers are promoting charter schools as a way to improve student performance while providing public accountability. more

Jan 20, 2015 10:12 PM News Features 8 Comments

cohen.jpg.jpe

New court documentsbriefly made public in the John Doe investigation into Gov. Scott Walker’salleged “criminal scheme” revealed how the governor solicited funds for anoutside group—the Wisconsin Club for Growth, controlled by his own campaig.. more

Aug 26, 2014 7:49 PM Expresso

empty-school-building.widea.jpg.jpe

Last Thursday, in a discussion devoted to Milwaukee County government “reforms,” businessman and philanthropist Sheldon Lubar casually dropped a bomb: His next more

May 21, 2014 2:37 AM News Features

empty-school-building.jpg.jpe

Last night, in adiscussion devoted to Milwaukee County government “reforms,” conservativegazillionaire Sheldon Lubar casually dropped a bomb: His next target is theMilwaukee Public Schools. Responding to aquestion about whether he or fell.. more

May 16, 2014 4:35 PM Daily Dose

news2.jpg.jpe

Bigger class sizes, high teacher turnover, computer-based learning and “turnaround” districts won’t close the student achievement gap, according to a new report from the more

Apr 30, 2014 1:05 AM News Features

overseas-voting-586x400.jpg.jpe

Voters on the near North Side of Milwaukee will head to the polls on Tuesday, April 29, in a special election to elect their next representative on the Milwaukee Common more

Apr 16, 2014 1:30 AM News Features

empty-school-building.jpg.jpe

A Milwaukee Common Council committee voted Monday to oppose a bill authored by state Sen. Alberta Darling (R-River Hills) that would create a noncompetitive market for surplus Milwaukee more

Oct 8, 2013 11:11 PM News Features

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES