Charter Schools
Don’t Blame MPS for OSPP Failure
There’s a reason why Alberta Darling and Dale Kooyenga didn’t set up an OSPP in their home districts: Their constituents would never allow it. more
Jul 5, 2016 3:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 7 Comments
The Poisonous History of School Reform
The good news is that the latest attempt by white, suburban Republicans to wrest control of Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) from the racially diverse school board that was democratical,Taking Liberties more
Jun 28, 2016 3:08 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 13 Comments
MPS Takeover Plan Faces Thursday Deadline
“We see this as an opportunity to bring some resources into the 35th Street site,” said MPS Superintendent Darienne Driver about the district’s alternative early education proposal for the Opportunity Schools and Partnership Program. more
Jun 21, 2016 3:29 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Sparks Fly at Abele-Means Hearing on MPS Takeover Plan
“You live in a high rise and you are out in Mequon,” Michelle Mackey said to Chris Abele and Demond Means at a MICAH-sponsored forum on the MPS takeover plan. “I am down here in the trenches for 22 years. Why are you attacking the childr... more
Jun 14, 2016 4:52 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
City Must Consider Financial Impact of Charter Schools on MPS
For the first time in its history, City of Milwaukee leaders must consider the financial impact of new charter schools on the Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) when deciding whether to issue a charter to a new school. more
Apr 19, 2016 4:00 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Charter School Begins Shutting Down—Students are Pushed Out
North Point Lighthouse Charter School, chartered by the City of Milwaukee, will keep the state aid for the estimated 60 students who were released from the school in February, even though they won’t finish the school year there. more
Apr 5, 2016 4:05 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 16 Comments
Should Publicly Funded City Charter Schools’ Files be Opened to Taxpayer Scrutiny?
They say that you can’t fight City Hall but a trio of education activists proved the cynics wrong. After years of attending meetings, asking questions and refusing to take no for an answer, Gail Hicks, Marva Herndon and Larry Hoffman have g... more
Dec 15, 2015 9:59 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 11 Comments
New State Law Will Lead to the Privatization of Some MPS Schools
The new Opportunity Schools and Partnership Program (OSPP), which hands over public schools to Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele for privatization, may be an anomaly in Wisconsin, but it’s part of a growing trend of so-called turnaroun... more
Sep 1, 2015 8:18 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments
A New Experiment on Our Poor Inner-City Children
The amendment creating the Opportunity Schools and Partnership Program will begin to privatize Milwaukee’s public schools under the guise of helping poor children, despite the fact that there is virtually no solid research that shows that t... more
Aug 18, 2015 11:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 26 Comments
GOP Votes To Kill Off MPS with Power Grab
With little warning and short, sharp debate, the 12 Republican members of the budget-writing Joint Finance Committee (JFC) easily prevailed over their four Democratic colleagues in passing sweeping changes to K-12 public education, includin... more
May 26, 2015 8:49 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 26 Comments
The Republican Plan for Other People’s Schools
There are so many things wrong with a new plan from two suburban Republican legislators to change how Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) are run it’s difficult to know where to begin. Let’s start with the plan coming from Sen. Alberta Darling a... more
May 19, 2015 11:17 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 19 Comments
Suburban Republican Legislative Plan to Take Over MPS Schools
Under a plan developed by suburban Republicans, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele would be empowered to appoint a commissioner who’d take over Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) that fail to meet expectations. The Opportunity Schools Partn... more
May 12, 2015 8:55 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 14 Comments
Will New State Legislation Give MPS Schools to National Charter School Companies?
State Sen. Alberta Darling and state Rep. Dale Kooyenga have proposed creating a turnaround district for Milwaukee that would convert failing MPS public schools into charter schools. But three experts from New Orleans—Kristen Buras, Karran ... more
Mar 24, 2015 9:20 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 8 Comments
Milwaukee’s Charter Schools Don’t Make the Grade
Four of ten of Milwaukee’s charter schools are failing and the program has little public transparency. Yet Republican lawmakers are promoting charter schools as a way to improve student performance while providing public accountability. more
Jan 20, 2015 10:12 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 8 Comments
John Doe Docs Reveal Wisconsin Club for Growth’s $1 Million Donor
New court documentsbriefly made public in the John Doe investigation into Gov. Scott Walker’salleged “criminal scheme” revealed how the governor solicited funds for anoutside group—the Wisconsin Club for Growth, controlled by his own campaig.. more
Aug 26, 2014 7:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Sheldon Lubar’s Next Target: The Democratically Elected MPS Board
Last Thursday, in a discussion devoted to Milwaukee County government “reforms,” businessman and philanthropist Sheldon Lubar casually dropped a bomb: His next more
May 21, 2014 2:37 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Sheldon Lubar’s Next Target: MPS
Last night, in adiscussion devoted to Milwaukee County government “reforms,” conservativegazillionaire Sheldon Lubar casually dropped a bomb: His next target is theMilwaukee Public Schools. Responding to aquestion about whether he or fell.. more
May 16, 2014 4:35 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Charter School Advocates Pushing Policies That Won’t Help Kids
Bigger class sizes, high teacher turnover, computer-based learning and “turnaround” districts won’t close the student achievement gap, according to a new report from the more
Apr 30, 2014 1:05 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Common Council Candidates Biddle and Stamper on the Issues Facing 15th District Residents
Voters on the near North Side of Milwaukee will head to the polls on Tuesday, April 29, in a special election to elect their next representative on the Milwaukee Common more
Apr 16, 2014 1:30 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Alberta Darling Wants to Rig the Real Estate Market
A Milwaukee Common Council committee voted Monday to oppose a bill authored by state Sen. Alberta Darling (R-River Hills) that would create a noncompetitive market for surplus Milwaukee more
Oct 8, 2013 11:11 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features