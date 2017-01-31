Chase Stoeger
First Stage's Whimsical Tale of a Lonely Girl and Her Dragon
First Stage’s adaptation of Lovabye Dragon delivers a dreamy fantasy that radiates an honest emotional warmth. more
Jan 31, 2017 3:55 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Noël Coward Comedy at Broadway Theatre Center
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre closes its season with a satisfyingly comic production of Noël Coward’s 1925 comedy Fallen Angels more
Apr 19, 2016 4:45 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘Fallen Angels’ at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents Noël Coward’s beloved drawing room comedy, Fallen Angels, April 14-May 1 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Cabot Theatre. more
Apr 5, 2016 1:55 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Mercer Mayer’s Little Critter Comes to First Stage
First Stage theater company transforms Mercer Mayer’s popular Little Critter books into a musical. more
Feb 15, 2016 9:00 AM Anne Siegel Theater
The Comfortably Classy Jeeves at Chamber
Matt Daniels returns as Jeeves once more this spring as Milwaukee Chamber Theatre closes-out its season with Jeeves Takes a Bow. Margaret Reather’s tribute to P.G. Wodehouse’s Jeeves and Wooster stories graces the main stage of the Broadway Theate.. more
Apr 21, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘Jeeves Takes a Bow’ at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre produced Margaret Raether’s Jeeves Intervenes in 2010, Jeeves in Bloom in 2013 and this year, the company will wrap up its season with the final installment, Jeeves Takes a Bow. Matt Daniels reprises his role as Je... more
Apr 7, 2015 10:11 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Powerful Pooka at the Powerhouse Theater
“I wrestled with reality for over 40 years and I’m happy to say I finally won out over it.” So says Elwood, friend to the giant rabbit pooka, Harvey, when questioned by psychiatric doctors. Mary more
Nov 26, 2014 12:09 AM Selena Milewski Theater
Dorothy and Toto come to Milwaukee
Adapted in 1987 for the Royal Shakespeare Company, John Kane’s The Wizard of Oz closely resembles the film and L. Frank Baum’s novel in terms of storytelling. Skylight Music Theatre brings this version to Milwaukee with all of the 1939 movi... more
Nov 12, 2014 9:34 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Next Act presents ‘A Life in Revue’
Next Act Theatre puts together quite a cast as it brings Groucho: A Life In Revue to the stage. Norman Moses knows his way around the character, having had considerable experience in the role onstage. Next Act’s David Cescarini will play Ch... more
Nov 15, 2013 5:25 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Comedy of Manners
With Jeeves in Bloom, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre renders another compelling illustration of why P.G. Wodehouse's beloved characters Jeeves and Wooster continue to hold a distinctive appeal nearly a century after more
Apr 19, 2013 5:17 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Jeeves Returns
There's something irresistibly fun about Matt Daniels as Jeeves the butler and his success results from comic precision. Some time ago he was in perfect form as Phileas Fogg in Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's production more
Apr 6, 2013 5:32 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Life Over the Tavern
Set in 1950s Buffalo, Over the Tavern is rooted in acclaimed playwright Tom Dudzick’s childhood experiences. Rudy, the 12-year-old protagonist, butts heads with the dogmatic Sister Clarissa as she tries to subdue his more
Mar 14, 2013 2:06 AM Selena Milewski Theater
Admit it--Flies ARE Cute
In early March, Johnny Depp tries to make a reasonably anatomically accurate Chameleon look appealing in an upcoming animated film. One month prior to the release of that film, First Stage Childrens Theatre tackles a much more challenging task .. more
Feb 14, 2011 7:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
