Chase Stoeger

First Stage’s adaptation of Lovabye Dragon delivers a dreamy fantasy that radiates an honest emotional warmth. more

Jan 31, 2017 3:55 PM Theater

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre closes its season with a satisfyingly comic production of Noël Coward’s 1925 comedy Fallen Angels more

Apr 19, 2016 4:45 PM Theater

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents Noël Coward’s beloved drawing room comedy, Fallen Angels, April 14-May 1 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Cabot Theatre. more

Apr 5, 2016 1:55 PM Theater

First Stage theater company transforms Mercer Mayer’s popular Little Critter books into a musical. more

Feb 15, 2016 9:00 AM Theater

curtains_jeevesmct_bypaulruffolo.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Paul Ruffolo

Matt Daniels returns as Jeeves once more this spring as Milwaukee Chamber Theatre closes-out its season with Jeeves Takes a Bow. Margaret Reather’s tribute to P.G. Wodehouse’s Jeeves and Wooster stories graces the main stage of the Broadway Theate.. more

Apr 21, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre produced Margaret Raether’s Jeeves Intervenes in 2010, Jeeves in Bloom in 2013 and this year, the company will wrap up its season with the final installment, Jeeves Takes a Bow. Matt Daniels reprises his role as Je... more

Apr 7, 2015 10:11 PM Theater

Michael Brosilow

“I wrestled with reality for over 40 years and I’m happy to say I finally won out over it.” So says Elwood, friend to the giant rabbit pooka, Harvey, when questioned by psychiatric doctors. Mary more

Nov 26, 2014 12:09 AM Theater

Photo from skylightmusictheatre.org

Adapted in 1987 for the Royal Shakespeare Company, John Kane’s The Wizard of Oz closely resembles the film and L. Frank Baum’s novel in terms of storytelling. Skylight Music Theatre brings this version to Milwaukee with all of the 1939 movi... more

Nov 12, 2014 9:34 PM Theater

Next Act Theatre puts together quite a cast as it brings Groucho: A Life In Revue to the stage. Norman Moses knows his way around the character, having had considerable experience in the role onstage. Next Act’s David Cescarini will play Ch... more

Nov 15, 2013 5:25 PM Theater

With Jeeves in Bloom, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre renders another compelling illustration of why P.G. Wodehouse's beloved characters Jeeves and Wooster continue to hold a distinctive appeal nearly a century after more

Apr 19, 2013 5:17 PM Theater

There's something irresistibly fun about Matt Daniels as Jeeves the butler and his success results from comic precision. Some time ago he was in perfect form as Phileas Fogg in Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's production more

Apr 6, 2013 5:32 PM Theater

Set in 1950s Buffalo, Over the Tavern is rooted in acclaimed playwright Tom Dudzick’s childhood experiences. Rudy, the 12-year-old protagonist, butts heads with the dogmatic Sister Clarissa as she tries to subdue his more

Mar 14, 2013 2:06 AM Theater

In early March, Johnny Depp tries to make a reasonably anatomically accurate Chameleon look appealing in an upcoming animated film. One month prior to the release of that film, First Stage Childrens Theatre tackles a much more challenging task .. more

Feb 14, 2011 7:11 PM Theater

Baseball has even more rules than most fans realize, sports writer Jason Turbow argues in his new book The Baseball Codes: Beanballs, Sign Stealing, and Bench-Clearing Brawls: The Unwritten Rules of America's Pastime . He details more

Jul 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre is closing a remarkably solid 35th season with its annual gala on Friday, June 4th. The venerable theatre company celebrates those close of another successful season at LaLune Collection World Headquarters . . . a c.. more

May 26, 2010 10:44 AM Theater

In 1965 Chuck Jones directed a swell animation short titled The Dot and the Line. The stor The Dot and the Line ,Art more

Apr 20, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Somebody had to be thrown under the bus after the Abu Ghraib prisoner abuse embarrassment, Standard Operating Procedure ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 1, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

