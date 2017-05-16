Chastity Washington
Performing Arts Weekly: May 18-24, 2017
It’s music, music and more music in Performing Arts Week. Sunset Playhouse pays tribute to Ella Fitzgerald and Mel Tormé, the Marcus Center takes audiences back to Hollywood’s Golden Age, Milwaukee Musaik plays rare nonets and the Milwaukee... more
May 16, 2017 2:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Saving Our Democracy: May 18-24, 2017
Every week, the Shepherd Express will serve as a clearinghouse for any and all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump adminis... more
May 16, 2017 1:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff Saving Our Democracy
Killers at Karma on Friday Night
Chastity Washington headlines an evening of comedy this coming Friday at Karma Bar and Grill this Friday. Washington has considerable experience on the stage as a stand-up. Here she’s joined by local comics Addie Blanchard, David Rader, Jo.. more
Dec 17, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Chastity Washington at Theatre Unchained
Seasonedstand-up comic/playwright/spoken word artist Chastity Washington has beenperforming for a couple of decades. The Chicago-based talent returns toMilwaukee early this month with a performance in the intimacy of the studiotheater space a .. more
Jul 1, 2014 8:41 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Chastity Washington's Evening of Expression at the Jackalope Lounj
Playwright/standup comic Chastity Washington has been performing for two decades. She’s done the standard stand-up comic circuit, appeared on HBO, studied at Second City in Chicago and so on. There’s a kind of immediate connection with aud.. more
Jun 9, 2011 6:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Serj Tankian
Serj Tankian has pulled back from the ambitious but failed orchestral rock of Elect the Dead Symphony, but without returning to the serrated metal of System of a Down. With Imperfect Harmonies, the multi-instrumentalist and singer pushes in... more
Sep 27, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Who’s Hosting the Tea Party?
It’s tax time again, which means that anti-tax protesters will gather at the state Capitol and denounce government spending.But tax season 2010 will have one new element: the appearance of the Tea Party Express II, a bus-load of anti-govern... more
Apr 7, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Around MKE 10 Comments
Van der Graaf’s Latest CD
At times dreamy, at other moments urgent, the organ leads the way on Trisector, the 11th a Trisector ,CD Reviews more
Jun 21, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews