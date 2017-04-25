RSS

“Middle Child: Photographs," an exhibition of self-portraits that finds Alex Orellana adopting hairstyles, clothes, postures and mannerisms that read either masculine or feminine, runs April 28-June 25 at the Chazen Museum of Art, 750 Un... more

Apr 25, 2017 3:16 PM Visual Arts

Through Jan. 10, Madison’s Chazen Museum of Art displays Xu Bing’s monumental light box artwork “Xu Bing, Background Story: A New Approach to Landscape Painting,” inspired by the famous Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains by Huang Gongwang... more

Dec 22, 2015 6:07 PM Visual Arts

It’s said that the family that plays together, stays together. But what about the spouses that collect ceramics together? They put on exhibitions at the Chazen Museum of Art. “The Human Condition: The Stephen and Pamela Hootkin Collection o... more

Sep 2, 2014 3:49 PM Visual Arts

In the first half of the 1940s, America was at war…and not just the one you’re thinking of. There was also a clash over the soul of jazz. This war pitted the beboppers against the “moldy figs,” an epithet coined for those musical conserv... more

Sep 10, 2013 11:53 PM Visual Arts

Madison\'s Chazen Museum of Art celebrates a grand door opening to their new addition this weekend, October 22 and 23. Director of the Chazen Russell Panczenko enthusiastically talks about the opening after his long tenure at the museum.. more

Oct 19, 2011 8:49 PM Visual Arts

Though his confessional songwriting recalls Townes Van Zandt and his sparse, beguiling guitar work suggests Jeff Buckley and Chris Isaak, it’s Hayward Williams’ big, husky voice that makes the first impression. With its gritty tones, it scr... more

Aug 1, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

