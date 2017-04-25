Chazen Museum Of Art
‘Middle Child: Photographs’ Questions Binary Identity
“Middle Child: Photographs," an exhibition of self-portraits that finds Alex Orellana adopting hairstyles, clothes, postures and mannerisms that read either masculine or feminine, runs April 28-June 25 at the Chazen Museum of Art, 750 Un... more
Apr 25, 2017 3:16 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Nature is Not What You See
Through Jan. 10, Madison’s Chazen Museum of Art displays Xu Bing’s monumental light box artwork “Xu Bing, Background Story: A New Approach to Landscape Painting,” inspired by the famous Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains by Huang Gongwang... more
Dec 22, 2015 6:07 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
‘The Human Condition’ at the Chazen in Madison
It’s said that the family that plays together, stays together. But what about the spouses that collect ceramics together? They put on exhibitions at the Chazen Museum of Art. “The Human Condition: The Stephen and Pamela Hootkin Collection o... more
Sep 2, 2014 3:49 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
The Soul of Jazz
In the first half of the 1940s, America was at war…and not just the one you’re thinking of. There was also a clash over the soul of jazz. This war pitted the beboppers against the “moldy figs,” an epithet coined for those musical conserv... more
Sep 10, 2013 11:53 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Grand Door Opening @ Madison's Chazen Museum of Art
Madison\'s Chazen Museum of Art celebrates a grand door opening to their new addition this weekend, October 22 and 23. Director of the Chazen Russell Panczenko enthusiastically talks about the opening after his long tenure at the museum.. more
Oct 19, 2011 8:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Hayward Williams
Though his confessional songwriting recalls Townes Van Zandt and his sparse, beguiling guitar work suggests Jeff Buckley and Chris Isaak, it’s Hayward Williams’ big, husky voice that makes the first impression. With its gritty tones, it scr... more
Aug 1, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee