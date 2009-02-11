Cheap Cds
It's Back: Cheap Album Round-Up
Three more finds from the endless piles of $1 CDs at Half Price Books on 8514 W. Brown Deer Rd: The Soup Roses - Hotwired (1992) Early '90s alt-rockers weren't much interested in dancing, at least not in America. But things were .. more
Feb 11, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Taxes, Integrity and Character
Once upon a time, there was a fiscally and socially responsible senator named John McCain. Despite his presidential ambitions, the Republican from Arizona spoke out against the economic royalism of his party’s leadership in the White House an... more
Jun 25, 2008 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features
Milwaukee Discount CD Round-Up (Redux)
On the old Shepherd-Express.com site, I used to run a semi-regular Discount CD Round-Up feature, but I’ve cut back in recent months, mostly because I made a resolution not to buy CDs I don’t need. Does it matter that I can snag the Tommy Boy sound.. more
Feb 19, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Body Worlds
Beginning today, The Milwaukee Public Museum hosts the heralded (and occasionally controve New York Times ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 18, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments