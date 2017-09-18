RSS

Cheap Trick

On Saturday, Sept. 23 a vibrant lineup of music, food anddiverse entertainment will descend upon 5th St. in Walker’s Point for thefirst-ever Fifth Street Festival.Evan Christian, Hamburger Mary’s Drag Divas, Milwaukee Balletand more wi.. more

Sep 18, 2017 7:03 PM Around MKE

With the release of Superbitch, Milwaukee’s Black Belt Theatre concoct a welcome tonic countering the emotional direness of current commercial radio hard music. more

Aug 29, 2017 2:58 PM Album Reviews

The two most familiar images created byMilton Glaser embody a pair of decades—the trippy Bob Dylan poster from the‘60s, which hung in thousands of dorm rooms, and the I Love NY logo, whichcalmly stated defiance over the city.. more

Aug 1, 2017 7:56 PM I Hate Hollywood

This past week, the Brewers made their selections in the2017 MLB Draft. The Crew made some bold choices and some noted that they seemed to have a “boom or bust" attitude in their high-round picks. The ability to draft and develop star playe.. more

Jun 19, 2017 3:07 PM Brew Crew Confidential

Milwaukee do-it-yourself bike shop Vulture Space recentlyannounced a number of events they will be hosting as a part of Wisconsin BikeWeek, which runs June 3-11. The events include:Bike Bingo 2017Bike Bingo will be held June 3 from 3-.. more

May 8, 2017 6:24 PM Around MKE

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of hot takes with Ryan Scheicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we bounce back and forth between a variety of mostly unrelated topics, including a few reliable favorites. Matt kic.. more

May 4, 2017 7:53 PM On Music

Norman Oppenheimer wants tomake a deal. Better yet, he wants to help you make a deal—any deal he canconceive, regardless of how far-fetched, as he connects the dots in his mindbetween powerful people. In Norman: TheModerate Ris.. more

May 2, 2017 2:50 PM I Hate Hollywood

There are a number of games that are enjoyed at a muchhigher level in Milwaukee than other parts of the country. Bags, ladder ball,sheepshead and bar dice are some of the usual suspects. But there are also anumber of board games that are.. more

Apr 24, 2017 4:39 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

Summerfest saved some of its best for last. more

Jul 5, 2016 3:54 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Singer-guitarist Christian Lopez is fronting the Christian Lopez Band, a folksy rock group out of West Virginia that recently released its debut EP, Pilot. more

Dec 3, 2014 2:59 PM Album Reviews

Last month the Milwaukee Brewers announced that the team would host three post-game concerts in 2015 without announcing the lineup, prompting plenty of speculation on Twitter about who those performers might be. My predictions were Cheap Trick, Sm.. more

Nov 25, 2014 4:00 PM On Music

Releasing 10 albums over the past 20-plus years, Pearl Jam has experienced a storied career, but all but its most devoted fans admit that the last decade hasn’t lived up to the groundbreaking arti,Concert Reviews more

Oct 21, 2014 10:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

While the Brewers' latest acquisition Hank the Dog continues to garner national coverage, the team keeps finding adorable new activities for him. Today the pup, who now has his own Twitter account—that's him chewing a glove in his profile pic—ente.. more

Feb 26, 2014 9:00 PM Around MKE

Skylight Music Theatre's season-long conversation on Revolution continues with Freedom of Speech and the Allen Ginsberg Trials. On Monday, March 24th at 6:30 pm, Skylight Music Theatre’s, Viswa Subbaraman joins Angie Vasquez and Kristin Hansen .. more

Feb 25, 2014 11:00 AM Theater

Carlovers are invited to come and check out hundreds of custom cars, hot rods,motorcycles, trucks and race-cars that will be on display and get up close andpersonal with some of Wisconsin’s finest show cars.Presentedby Manheim Milwaukee Auto A.. more

Feb 14, 2014 6:00 PM Around MKE

Theresa Rebeck's Spike Heels debuted in 1990. The premise starts off quite familiar. A struggling writer and college professor takes in a working-class girl to teach her the proper ways of middle class society. Naturally, he falls for her. Sounds .. more

Mar 23, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

Fourth time's a charm for Milwaukee's Revolush. Stagefright mines the rarefied terrain where classic rock meets power pop without sounding overly concerned about paying homage to The Beatles. The group sounds closer more

Nov 12, 2012 2:20 PM Album Reviews

Aerosmith will headline the Marcus Amphitheater on Saturday, July 7 at 8 p.m., Summerfest announced this morning. The rock group will share the bill with fellow \'70s rock veterans Cheap Trick. Aerosmith\'s summer &quot;Global Warming&quot; tour c.. more

Mar 26, 2012 1:00 PM On Music

Cheap Trick followed up their breakthrough At Budokan album with a real curveball: 1979's Dream Police , an ambitious concept album that gave their signature power-pop an epic makeover, layering on synthesizers and orchestrations. It went o... more

Nov 5, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Nov 4, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

