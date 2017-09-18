Cheap Trick
Walker’s Point to Host Inaugural 5th Street Festival
On Saturday, Sept. 23 a vibrant lineup of music, food anddiverse entertainment will descend upon 5th St. in Walker’s Point for thefirst-ever Fifth Street Festival.Evan Christian, Hamburger Mary’s Drag Divas, Milwaukee Balletand more wi.. more
Sep 18, 2017 7:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Black Belt Theatre: Superbitch
With the release of Superbitch, Milwaukee’s Black Belt Theatre concoct a welcome tonic countering the emotional direness of current commercial radio hard music. more
Aug 29, 2017 2:58 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Documentary on Artist Milton Glaser: To Inform & Delight
The two most familiar images created byMilton Glaser embody a pair of decades—the trippy Bob Dylan poster from the‘60s, which hung in thousands of dorm rooms, and the I Love NY logo, whichcalmly stated defiance over the city.. more
Aug 1, 2017 7:56 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Brewers Draft History Has Had Big Hits, Big Misses
This past week, the Brewers made their selections in the2017 MLB Draft. The Crew made some bold choices and some noted that they seemed to have a “boom or bust" attitude in their high-round picks. The ability to draft and develop star playe.. more
Jun 19, 2017 3:07 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
Vulture Space Announces Wisconsin Bike Week Events
Milwaukee do-it-yourself bike shop Vulture Space recentlyannounced a number of events they will be hosting as a part of Wisconsin BikeWeek, which runs June 3-11. The events include:Bike Bingo 2017Bike Bingo will be held June 3 from 3-.. more
May 8, 2017 6:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
This Week on The Disclaimer: Dave Begel, Public Art, Sports Writing, Bad Games and More
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of hot takes with Ryan Scheicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we bounce back and forth between a variety of mostly unrelated topics, including a few reliable favorites. Matt kic.. more
May 4, 2017 7:53 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Richard Gere is Marvelous as Norman ‘The New York Fixer’
Norman Oppenheimer wants tomake a deal. Better yet, he wants to help you make a deal—any deal he canconceive, regardless of how far-fetched, as he connects the dots in his mindbetween powerful people. In Norman: TheModerate Ris.. more
May 2, 2017 2:50 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Milwaukee, One Square at a Time: The Brew City’s Board Game Review
There are a number of games that are enjoyed at a muchhigher level in Milwaukee than other parts of the country. Bags, ladder ball,sheepshead and bar dice are some of the usual suspects. But there are also anumber of board games that are.. more
Apr 24, 2017 4:39 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
This Week in Milwaukee: July 7-13
Summerfest saved some of its best for last. more
Jul 5, 2016 3:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Christian Lopez Band: Pilot (Blaster Records)
Singer-guitarist Christian Lopez is fronting the Christian Lopez Band, a folksy rock group out of West Virginia that recently released its debut EP, Pilot. more
Dec 3, 2014 2:59 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Milwaukee Brewers Announce Post-Game Concert Headliners
Last month the Milwaukee Brewers announced that the team would host three post-game concerts in 2015 without announcing the lineup, prompting plenty of speculation on Twitter about who those performers might be. My predictions were Cheap Trick, Sm.. more
Nov 25, 2014 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Pearl Jam @ BMO Harris Bradley Center
Releasing 10 albums over the past 20-plus years, Pearl Jam has experienced a storied career, but all but its most devoted fans admit that the last decade hasn’t lived up to the groundbreaking arti,Concert Reviews more
Oct 21, 2014 10:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Watch Hank The Dog Run The Sausage Race, Be Adorable
While the Brewers' latest acquisition Hank the Dog continues to garner national coverage, the team keeps finding adorable new activities for him. Today the pup, who now has his own Twitter account—that's him chewing a glove in his profile pic—ente.. more
Feb 26, 2014 9:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Skylight's Next Discussion
Skylight Music Theatre's season-long conversation on Revolution continues with Freedom of Speech and the Allen Ginsberg Trials. On Monday, March 24th at 6:30 pm, Skylight Music Theatre’s, Viswa Subbaraman joins Angie Vasquez and Kristin Hansen .. more
Feb 25, 2014 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
World of Wheels Rolls into Milwaukee for 52nd Annual Show
Carlovers are invited to come and check out hundreds of custom cars, hot rods,motorcycles, trucks and race-cars that will be on display and get up close andpersonal with some of Wisconsin’s finest show cars.Presentedby Manheim Milwaukee Auto A.. more
Feb 14, 2014 6:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
Smithereen Presents SPIKE HEELS
Theresa Rebeck's Spike Heels debuted in 1990. The premise starts off quite familiar. A struggling writer and college professor takes in a working-class girl to teach her the proper ways of middle class society. Naturally, he falls for her. Sounds .. more
Mar 23, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Revolush
Fourth time's a charm for Milwaukee's Revolush. Stagefright mines the rarefied terrain where classic rock meets power pop without sounding overly concerned about paying homage to The Beatles. The group sounds closer more
Nov 12, 2012 2:20 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Aerosmith is the Latest Marcus Amphitheater Headliner
Aerosmith will headline the Marcus Amphitheater on Saturday, July 7 at 8 p.m., Summerfest announced this morning. The rock group will share the bill with fellow \'70s rock veterans Cheap Trick. Aerosmith\'s summer "Global Warming" tour c.. more
Mar 26, 2012 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick followed up their breakthrough At Budokan album with a real curveball: 1979's Dream Police , an ambitious concept album that gave their signature power-pop an epic makeover, layering on synthesizers and orchestrations. It went o... more
Nov 5, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
