Cheech & Chong
Recap: War Steals the Show at Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke Tour
Seminal stoner comics Richard “Cheech” Marin and Tommy Chong have been giving potheads something to laugh about throughout the 1970s and into the ’80s with more than 10 iconic marijuana-theme,Comedy more
Mar 21, 2014 10:45 AM Tyler Maas Comedy
Cheech & Chong Learn to Compromise
After a 15-year run of hit comedy albums and movies, Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong parted on hard terms in the mid-’80s. The duo’s 2008 reunion hasn’t completely erased those old tensions, but,Comedy more
Mar 17, 2014 6:16 PM Evan Rytlewski Comedy
This Week on The Disclaimer: Grand Avenue, Winter Doldrums and Imaginary Subways
Almost every Wednesday at noon, WMSE’s Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee's Matt Wild and I spend a half hour cracking each other (and probably nobody else) up while discussing Milwaukee, music, arts and culture on a show called The Disclaimer. .. more
Jan 17, 2013 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Jaill's New Album Now
Jaill's summer-friendly Sub Pop debut That's How We Burn doesn't come out until July 27, but for those who can't wait to start grilling to it, it's streaming online now through Soundcloud.com (it's also embedded below). The album is a spirited, ev.. more
Jul 8, 2010 7:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Cecelia Condit Retrospective @ Inova
“Death is the most interesting thing we do in life…” says Annie Lloyd at 90 years old in the film by the same name, Annie Lloyd (2010). Cecelia Condit generated the installation that shows the last vestiges to the aging process from a da.. more
Jul 7, 2010 3:04 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Cheech & Chong
Any plans that stoner-comedy team Cheech & Chong had to reunite at the turn of the century went up in smoke (sorry) when Tommy Chong was sentenced to nine months in prison for selling not drugs but “drug-related paraphernalia.” Tensions aga... more
Nov 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Cheech & Chong
Any plans that stoner-comedy team Cheech & Chong had to reunite at the turn of the cen Up in Smoke ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Feb. 19 - Feb. 25
,This Week in Milwaukee more
Feb 18, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee