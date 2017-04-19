Cheese
Stein & Dine 2017 Festival Guide
ENLARGE MAP Stein & Dine 2017 Saturday, Apr. 22, 2017 1pm-2pm (VIP) kknd 2pm-6pm (GA) Wisconsin State Fair Park Expo Center About Event | Tickets | Facebook,Stein and Dine more
Apr 19, 2017 1:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Stein & Dine 2 Comments
Outskirts Theatre Co. Fundraiser
Outskirts Theatre Co. has been around since 2012. Since then they’ve staged a pretty respectable series of shows: RENT, Dog Sees God, Rabbit Hole, And Baby Makes Three . This past month, they staged an original piece based on Alice In Wonderland ... more
Jun 29, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Savoring State Fair's Foods on a Stick
It's that wonderful time of year again, when people come together over their love of cream puffs, washed up 90s bands and auctioning cattle. As per usual, crazy fair foods are making the headlines,,Eat/Drink more
Aug 7, 2015 2:59 PM Lacey Muszynski Eat/Drink
Sprecher Celebrates American Cheese Month
To celebrate American Cheese month, Sprecher Breweryin Glendale will host a Wisconsin grilled cheese and beer dinner on October 23rd. Seven gourmet cheese sandwiches will be paired with seven Sprecher beersfor the buffet-style dinner. The sandwi.. more
Oct 10, 2014 2:21 PM David Luhrssen Around MKE
Wisconsin Pimento Cheese, By Way of Texas
Wisconsin may be America’s cheese capitol, but when it comes to at least one kind of cheese, the South has our state beat. Pimento cheese is popular throughout Southern states, readily available not only in grocery stores more
Dec 18, 2012 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview 1 Comments
Retail Food
The original Discount Liquor, across from Serb Hall, has long been the city’s one-stop supermarket for all things alcoholic. Along with all the usual brews and brands, Discount is the place to find anything unusual more
Nov 13, 2012 10:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2012
Parthenon Foods’ International Flavor
Parthenon Foods (9131 W. Cleveland Ave., West Allis) is located in a quiet residential neighborhood. The name implies Greek foods, but the items here have a far wider range. You will find jars of Serbian ajvar, Hungarian hot more
Nov 6, 2012 1:43 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Charming Balzac Returns to Its Roots
In 2005, Balzac helped to usher in the concept of “small plate” dining in Milwaukee. Today, “small plates” continue to gain in popularity. Balzac had veered away from that approach over the years, but a recent new menu returns the more
May 24, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Kohler Festival of Beer Kicks Off Its Fourth Year
For Grant Pauly, owner of and brewmaster for the new 3 Sheeps Brewing Co. in Sheboygan, Wis., brewing beer... more
May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian A&E Feature
Deep-Fried Delights at Jimmy's Grotto
Jimmy's Grotto (314 E. Main St., Waukesha) is a beloved Waukesha institution featuring an extensive menu of comfort foods and fried favorites that would make Food Network personality and perpetual grease-seeker Guy Fieri flip his visor. And... more
Apr 12, 2012 12:00 AM Emily Patti Dining Preview
Seymour Dairy Products' Cheese Hybrid
When Seymour Dairy Products President Mike Brennenstuhl sought to expand his cheese company's product line, he faced some considerable restrictions. As a company specializing in blue cheeses, the blue-mold spores in the air of Seymour's fac... more
Jun 16, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Tempting Cheese, Deli Selections at Larry’s Market
The old village of Brown Deer may be a bit tricky to locate, but it is worth the effort. You’ll find a number of restaurants and bars at the intersection of River Lane and Deerwood Drive, but the destination of note is Larry’s Market (8737 ... more
Nov 10, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
‘Shining Stars’ Highlight Philharmonic Concert
“Shining Stars” was the appropriate title of the Wisconsin Philharmonic's May 2 concert. In addition to the orchestra's usual instrumentalists there appeared the winners of its youth concerto competition as well as a smattering of youth orc... more
May 4, 2010 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music
Inundated with Invitations At Season's Opening
I’ll be ending one of the longest periods between shows I’ve had in years . . . when Jason Powell’s Invader? I Hardly Know Her! officially opens at 7:30pm tonight, it will be my first time seeing a live show in some 25 evenings. With so much going.. more
Sep 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Bastille Days Welcomes the Storm
OnJuly 14, 1789, violence broke out in France when overtaxed, angryParisians stormed the Social Contract ,Cover Story more
Jul 8, 2009 12:00 AM Angelina Krahn Around MKE 2 Comments
2 Hungry Bros Got Soul
The thrill of the Internet's all-you-can-eat buffet of mixtapes wears off soon after discovery, when most mixes quickly begin to bleed together into one big, undistinguished ball, but the latest 2 Hungry Bros mix, My Crew's All Thinner, stands out.. more
Mar 12, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Enemy at the Door
During World War II as the British Isles held out against the Nazi onslaught, only the tiny Channel Islands, undefended and near the French coast, fell to the invader. “Enemy at the Door” is a 13-episode British television dramatization (out now.. more
Feb 24, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
State Senate Endorsements
Sheldon Wasserman for State Senate ,Elections more
Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Elections 1 Comments
STREET OF DREAMS
If it’s lucky, a city will offer one of those streets that seems to have a magnetic www.expressmilwaukee.com ,Cover Story more
Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE
Free Wine, Cheese and Chocolate Tasting
The words chocolate and cheese may conjure thoughts of Ween’s best album, but the Waukesha Business Improvement District is hoping they’ll also lure patrons to the city’s Farmers Market, ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 15, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee