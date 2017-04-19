RSS

ENLARGE MAP Stein & Dine 2017 Saturday, Apr. 22, 2017 1pm-2pm (VIP) kknd 2pm-6pm (GA) Wisconsin State Fair Park Expo Center About Event | Tickets | Facebook,Stein and Dine more

Apr 19, 2017 1:14 PM Stein & Dine 2 Comments

13450842_602496269907107_4922227999759578297_n.jpg.jpe

Outskirts Theatre Co. has been around since 2012. Since then they’ve staged a pretty respectable series of shows: RENT, Dog Sees God, Rabbit Hole, And Baby Makes Three . This past month, they staged an original piece based on Alice In Wonderland ... more

Jun 29, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

food.jpg.jpe

Maggie Vaughn, Shepherd Express

It's that wonderful time of year again, when people come together over their love of cream puffs, washed up 90s bands and auctioning cattle. As per usual, crazy fair foods are making the headlines,,Eat/Drink more

Aug 7, 2015 2:59 PM Eat/Drink

grilledcheese.jpg.jpe

To celebrate American Cheese month, Sprecher Breweryin Glendale will host a Wisconsin grilled cheese and beer dinner on October 23rd. Seven gourmet cheese sandwiches will be paired with seven Sprecher beersfor the buffet-style dinner. The sandwi.. more

Oct 10, 2014 2:21 PM Around MKE

mpc.ourstory.web_1.jpg.jpe

Wisconsin may be America’s cheese capitol, but when it comes to at least one kind of cheese, the South has our state beat. Pimento cheese is popular throughout Southern states, readily available not only in grocery stores more

Dec 18, 2012 2:00 PM Dining Preview 1 Comments

elray.jpg.jpe

The original Discount Liquor, across from Serb Hall, has long been the city’s one-stop supermarket for all things alcoholic. Along with all the usual brews and brands, Discount is the place to find anything unusual more

Nov 13, 2012 10:48 PM Best of Milwaukee 2012

parthenon.jpg.jpe

Parthenon Foods (9131 W. Cleveland Ave., West Allis) is located in a quiet residential neighborhood. The name implies Greek foods, but the items here have a far wider range. You will find jars of Serbian ajvar, Hungarian hot more

Nov 6, 2012 1:43 PM Dining Preview

blogimage18775.jpe

In 2005, Balzac helped to usher in the concept of “small plate” dining in Milwaukee. Today, “small plates” continue to gain in popularity. Balzac had veered away from that approach over the years, but a recent new menu returns the more

May 24, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage18683.jpe

For Grant Pauly, owner of and brewmaster for the new 3 Sheeps Brewing Co. in Sheboygan, Wis., brewing beer... more

May 16, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

blogimage18363.jpe

Jimmy's Grotto (314 E. Main St., Waukesha) is a beloved Waukesha institution featuring an extensive menu of comfort foods and fried favorites that would make Food Network personality and perpetual grease-seeker Guy Fieri flip his visor. And... more

Apr 12, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage15162.jpe

When Seymour Dairy Products President Mike Brennenstuhl sought to expand his cheese company's product line, he faced some considerable restrictions. As a company specializing in blue cheeses, the blue-mold spores in the air of Seymour's fac... more

Jun 16, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage12900.jpe

The old village of Brown Deer may be a bit tricky to locate, but it is worth the effort. You’ll find a number of restaurants and bars at the intersection of River Lane and Deerwood Drive, but the destination of note is Larry’s Market (8737 ... more

Nov 10, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

“Shining Stars” was the appropriate title of the Wisconsin Philharmonic's May 2 concert. In addition to the orchestra's usual instrumentalists there appeared the winners of its youth concerto competition as well as a smattering of youth orc... more

May 4, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

I’ll be ending one of the longest periods between shows I’ve had in years . . . when Jason Powell’s Invader? I Hardly Know Her! officially opens at 7:30pm tonight, it will be my first time seeing a live show in some 25 evenings. With so much going.. more

Sep 10, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage7208.jpe

OnJuly 14, 1789, violence broke out in France when overtaxed, angryParisians stormed the Social Contract ,Cover Story more

Jul 8, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE 2 Comments

blogimage2886.jpe

The thrill of the Internet's all-you-can-eat buffet of mixtapes wears off soon after discovery, when most mixes quickly begin to bleed together into one big, undistinguished ball, but the latest 2 Hungry Bros mix, My Crew's All Thinner, stands out.. more

Mar 12, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

During World War II as the British Isles held out against the Nazi onslaught, only the tiny Channel Islands, undefended and near the French coast, fell to the invader. “Enemy at the Door” is a 13-episode British television dramatization (out now.. more

Feb 24, 2009 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage4290.jpe

Sheldon Wasserman for State Senate ,Elections more

Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM Elections 1 Comments

If it’s lucky, a city will offer one of those streets that seems to have a magnetic www.expressmilwaukee.com ,Cover Story more

Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage2886.jpe

The words chocolate and cheese may conjure thoughts of Ween’s best album, but the Waukesha Business Improvement District is hoping they’ll also lure patrons to the city’s Farmers Market, ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jul 15, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

