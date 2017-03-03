Chef Paz
The Best Restaurants in West Allis
There's a huge diversity of cuisines available and you can be assured that everywhere you go is about as unpretentious and relaxed as it gets. more
Mar 3, 2017 1:40 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 7 Comments
Taste of the World: A Global Dining Experience
Join the Shepherd Express on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 2-6 p.m. at American Serb Hall for our second annual Taste of the World, a sampling event celebrating Milwaukee’s ethnically diverse dining and entertainment scene. more
Nov 8, 2016 2:09 PM Lisa Kortebein Eat/Drink
Taste of the World
Attend the Shepherd Express’ Taste of the World event to sample food from many continents and enjoy multicultural music and dance performances at American Serb Hall,2-6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 1. more
Oct 20, 2015 9:13 PM David Luhrssen Eat/Drink
Chef Paz Restaurant
Chef Paz is a Peruvian restaurant in West Allis with delicious food and an inviting atmosphere. more
Oct 20, 2015 9:00 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Out
Chef Paz offers a Taste of Peru
Peruvian food is a reflection of that country’s diverse culture, varied ecological system and rich history from the Incas through independence from Spain. It is a cuisine that deserves care and celebration, and thankfully for Milwaukee area... more
Nov 4, 2014 5:31 PM Emily Patti Dining Out 1 Comments
Peruvian Specialties
Peruvian restaurants have been in this area since the 1970s, but there have never been many of them. Some may still remember places like El Inca on Farwell Avenue or El Condor on Downer, but both closed many years ago more
Nov 1, 2012 1:28 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview