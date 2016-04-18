Chef
Meet the Chef: Supper
ExecutiveChef: Erik HansenWhatinspired you to become a chef? There are many memorable moments where food has stopped mein my tracks. The sheer revelation of those dishes and the joy that comes withthem made me want to do that for others. I.. more
Apr 18, 2016 3:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Sponsored Content
Film Clips: May 22
Drew Barrymore, whose most memorable role of the past decade cast her as Adam Sandler’s memory-challenged girl in 50 First Dates, returns here as his love interest. Following their disastrous introduction during a blind date, Jim and Lauren... more
May 22, 2014 1:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Film Clips: May 10
Director Jon Favreau returns to his screenwriting roots for this all-star, small-scale comedy exploring Chef Carl’s (Favreau) efforts to rediscover his love of cooking. After a disastrous run-in with a food critic (Oliver Platt) costs Carl ... more
May 9, 2014 3:54 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Indian Summer: A Feast of Fry Bread
A simple flat bread quickly fried until puffy and tender, fry bread is as versatile as it is easy to make. The American-Indian staple is the foundation for both entrées and desserts, and at Milwaukee's Indian Summer Festival, it's served more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Brewcity Bruisers' Becky the Butcher
Rebecca Berkshire, executive chef of Balzac and Hi Hat, is better known to roller derby fans as Becky the Butcher. The heavily tattooed powerhouse has been skating with the league since day one as a member of the Shevil Knevils, one... more
May 2, 2012 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Off the Cuff 1 Comments
Hinterland Gastropub as Good as Ever
Hinterland Erie Street Gastropub, an offshoot of the original Hinterland in Green Bay, became Milwaukee's first gastropub when it opened five years ago. Since then, it has done very well. The interior features an inviting bar and a dining r... more
Mar 29, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Buckley's Growing in Stature
A “Chinese New Year” menu featuring Vietnamese food was spotted at a most unusual place this year—Buckley's, that charming bar and restaurant at the corner of Cass and Wells. The menu was courtesy of chef Thi Cao, who has been at... more
Feb 23, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Bugs!
Bugs! is a 40-minute docudrama following the lifecycles of a predator and its prey in the colorful Borneo rainforest. The predator is an Old World praying mantis (that goes by the Latin name Hieodula ) and the prey is a butterfly more
Oct 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
We'll take all the help we can get...
Look, I'm not cheering and/or excited when people get injured. But I'm also so close to my first baseball playoffs that I can taste it.Therefore, it's with a happy heart that I report that Mets infielder Damion Easley is out for at least a week wi.. more
Sep 22, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Under the Radar Dining
Milwaukee has an adventurous new flavor for its palate: itsown underground restaurant. Th What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com. ,A&E Feature more
Apr 9, 2008 12:00 AM Tea Krulos A&E Feature