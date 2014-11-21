Chefs
‘Edible Milwaukee’ at Holiday Folk Fair International
Helping to sponsor HolidayFolk Fair International’s Cooking Stage for the second year in a row, Edible Milwaukee magazineis excited to feature three sessions with four incredible chefs on Nov. 22.At noon, meet executive chef of Watertown’s Har.. more
Nov 21, 2014 4:00 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
SloPig: An Evening of Pork, Punch and Competition
To educate chefs and the general public about heritage pigs, Fox put on an event last fall in Madison called SloPig, an evening of pork tastings and demonstrations. To showcase the meat's versatility, four chefs—including two from Milwaukee... more
Apr 19, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
News of the Weird
Albert Bailey, 27, and a 16-year-old buddy were charged in the robbery of a People's United Bank in Fairfield, Conn., in March, after they made it much too easy for police by calling the bank beforehand and demanding that money be set aside... more
May 19, 2010 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE