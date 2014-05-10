Cheney
Jesus Christ The Touring Musical
There’sa pretty good chance that anyone familiar with Andrew Lloyd Weber’s JesusChrist, Superstar already knows that there’s a new touring productionof the showing that will be making the national circuit. And there’s a prettygood chance that .. more
May 10, 2014 7:43 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Right Wing Gone Wild
Demagogues often prosper under the rules of democracy, intimidating the moderate and preying on the weak-minded. But in a healthy society, such figures cannot cross a final threshold of decency without jeopardizing their own status—and toda... more
Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 3 Comments
Syleena Johnson @ Club 618 Tonight
I'm not sure how this slid below my radar, but one of my favorite contemporary R&B singers, Syleena Johnson, is in town tonight for a 9 p.m. concert at Club 618 (618. N. Water St.) Tickets are $20, or $50 for the VIP treatment. Johnson's first .. more
Mar 5, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Things That Make You Want to Scream
Chris Cornell’s cursed third solo album opens with the singer denouncing a “bitch” he met in a club, and doesn’t get any more tasteful from there. The oft-delayed album has long been a laughing stock on music blogs, and sure enough, the final prod.. more
Feb 24, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Operation Valkyrie
Tom Cruise looks a bit stiff in an eye patch and a Nazi uniform in the trailer for Valkyrie, but we’ll withhold judgment until seeing the movie after its release next month. Meanwhile, a new documentary gives the facts behind the subject of Cruis.. more
Nov 18, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Congressman Conyers Meets with Impeachment Advocates
Milwaukee’s active advocates for impeachment were surprised last week when the one man who could move forward impeachment proceedings in the House of Representatives —Michigan Congressman John Conyers, the chair of the House Judiciary Committee... more
Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Issue of the Week: Gun Control
Event of the Week: The Walgreens Take Care Health Tour (To read more local blogs, go to blognetwork.expressmilwaukee.com.) ,Expresso more
Jul 3, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Impeachment is our responsibility
,None more
May 13, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Now is the time to either clear Bush and Cheney's names or get t
Speculation of devious activities bythis current administration has gone on for many year Couples in Trouble ,Letters more
May 2, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features 1 Comments
Democrats blocking impeachment hearings
John Conyers,Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hav Talley’s Folly ,Letters more
Apr 24, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features 1 Comments
400 Code Pink members are on a fast for impeachment
Have you heard the news?400 Code Pink members are on a fast for impeachment of Messrs. Bus The Dropper ,Letters more
Apr 14, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features 1 Comments
Matt Wise is gone!
Matt wise is gone!December 11, 2007 | 09:40 PMMatt Wise was "designated" for assignment today which was done to clear a roster spot for Eric Gagne. He will be "non-tender" after 10 days and will for all intents and purposes, be released.My di.. more
Dec 11, 2007 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Bush and Cheney Must Go
The two of those men should’ve beengone a long time ago because of this warmess an Abominations ,Letters more
Nov 28, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features