The Cherry Orchard
Vintage Valentine's Eve
The second floor of Swig was buzzing relatively early. Tickets for a one-evening multi-performance group cabaret had sold slowly until the last couple of days before the show. By the day of the show, the Very Vintage Valentine’s Day had completel.. more
Feb 14, 2011 5:43 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Odd Fragments
When Posters Speak Wit A Woikin’ Class Noo Yawk AksentI got to the Broadway Theatre Center kind of early . . . ended up standing around with a whole bunch of other people waiting to see Uprooted/Renaissance’s Crumbs From The Table Of Joy. Standi.. more
Jan 18, 2011 11:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Marquette plays it close
Just came across this on twitter: From the Twitter account of Marquette Deputy Athletic Director Mike Broeker (@mikebroeker) “Crunching numbers. We’ve had 22 games decided by 2 possessions or less in the last year and a half. Staggering figure.” .. more
Jan 12, 2011 5:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Musical New Year's Eves
With the longest night of the year almost past, New Year’s Eve approaches. There are a couple of notably musical events taking place the last evening of 2010 . . .The Skylight Opera Theatre opens Gershwin and Friends this New Year’s Eve. It’s a.. more
Dec 21, 2010 10:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
My Name is Cyrus
When the socially maladroit John (John C. Reilly) meets Molly (Marisa Tomei) while peeing in the bushes at a party he was reluctant to attend, sparks erupt between the lonely adults. Gradually, John becomes aware that Molly has a secret—there is.. more
Dec 17, 2010 2:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Cherry Orchard
You don’t need to stretch too far to make comparisons between The Cherry Orchard, the final work by playwright Anton Chekhov, and today’s current recession. Set in 1904, it’s the story of a wealthy family forced to make concession,Today more
May 7, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Cherry Orchard
May 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Frozen in Time
"It's all the same. Nothing has changed," says Madame Ranyevskaya, lost in the p everything ,Theater more
Apr 22, 2009 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater 1 Comments
The Cherry Orchard
Apr 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Cherry Orchard
Apr 15, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Cherry Orchard
Apr 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee