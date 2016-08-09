RSS

Cheryl Nenn

estabrookdam.jpg.jpe

Pending court cases and a new deadline of Dec. 31 could force Milwaukee County to jumpstart its solution to this years-long battle over fixing the Estabrook Dam and reinstating a lake within the Milwaukee River or pulling it out of the wate... more

Aug 9, 2016 4:30 PM News Features 1 Comments

tap-water-healthydebatesdotcom.jpg.jpe

Waukesha still needs to jump through a few hoops before it receives Lake Michigan water under the Great Lakes Water Compact. more

Jun 28, 2016 4:36 PM News Features 10 Comments

news1.jpg.jpe

Earth Day 2014 arrives on the heels of a very grim United Nations report that found climate change is affecting all continents and oceans, causing noticeable disruptions in our food and more

Apr 8, 2014 11:52 PM News Features

SOCIAL UPDATES