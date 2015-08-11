RSS
Cheryl Roloff
Using Parody to Make Shakespeare Accessible
Patrick Schmitz stages his good-natured parody of Shakespeare, The Comedy of Hamlet…kinda sorta, at Next Act Theatre Aug. 20-22. more
Aug 11, 2015 8:19 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Flu Season: A Dissection
Intro: The Personal Stuff Youngblood’s latest show is about a pair of people going through inpatient therapy. They’re psychologically disjointed people. Youngblood Theatre company has a tendency to take things off center and find stages away fr.. more
Mar 2, 2012 2:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Crash of the Housing Bubble
Back in 2002, Dean Baker, Ph.D., warned that the country was in the midst of a housi Shepherd ,News Features more
Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!