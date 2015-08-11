RSS

Cheryl Roloff

Patrick Schmitz stages his good-natured parody of Shakespeare, The Comedy of Hamlet…kinda sorta, at Next Act Theatre Aug. 20-22. more

Aug 11, 2015 8:19 PM Theater

Intro: The Personal Stuff Youngblood’s latest show is about a pair of people going through inpatient therapy. They’re psychologically disjointed people. Youngblood Theatre company has a tendency to take things off center and find stages away fr.. more

Mar 2, 2012 2:52 PM Theater

blogimage7996.jpe

 Back in 2002, Dean Baker, Ph.D., warned that the country was in the midst of a housi Shepherd ,News Features more

Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES