Chess Records
Happy Jim Liban Day
It was a little like a surprise birthday party, except the guest of honor was notified a few weeks in advance so he could clear his schedule for the night. This Sunday is Jim Liban Day in the City of Milwaukee, complete with a proclamation... more
Oct 21, 2014 10:40 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
Buddy Guy's Dazzling 'My Story'
Buddy Guy and co-author David Ritz have come up with a dazzling book, rife with details about people, guitars and historically significant musical events. When I Left Home: My Story (Da Capo) will enthrall Guy's fans as well... more
Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
The Cash Box Kings
Although almost all of the blues musicians who recorded on Chess and Sun Records in the 1950s are gone, the classic sounds of the era live on in Chicago's The Cash Box Kings. Holler and Stomp includes original members Joe Nosek, Chris “CB&r... more
Feb 27, 2012 12:00 AM Sonia Khatchadourian Album Reviews
Little Freddie King
Amid the piquant stew of jazz, funk, soul, zydeco and R&B that is the scorching New Orleans music scene, the blues is largely relegated to the back burner. Surprisingly, there are no blues-only clubs of the likes found in Chicago, New York ... more
Feb 13, 2012 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews