Chevelle

Here are some of the featured performers that are set to play at Summerfest on July 8, 2017. Scroll down for the full lineup.   Future, Big Sean and Migos American Family Insurance Amphith,Summerfest 2017 more

Jun 26, 2017 11:59 PM Summerfest Guide

Photo Credit: Barb Budish

In “Founders & Visionaries: Wisconsin Jewish Artists from the Milwaukee Art Museum,” (on display now through May 31) the Jewish Museum Milwaukee has raided MAM’s archives to highlight the work of four artists—Fred Berman, Joseph Friebert, Aaron.. more

Mar 23, 2015 9:15 PM Visual Arts

Photo Credit: Andrew Barkules

Chevelle is part of a vanishing breed in rock ’n’ roll: a hard rock band that is signed to a major label. more

Dec 16, 2014 6:58 PM Music Feature

Every studio album from the Chicago-based hard rock trio Chevelle have landed top 20 spots on the Billboard 200. Pete Loeffler's distinct vocal grit and heavy, 3/4 time guitar riffs make Chevelle instantly recognizable among other rock outf... more

Jul 7, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

With his everyman good looks and palpable inner warmth, Glenn Ford was the ideal leading man for post-World War II Hollywood. In his son Peter's biography, Glenn Ford: A Life (published by University of Wisconsin Press), the actor comes across p.. more

Jun 18, 2011 6:56 PM I Hate Hollywood

For its fifth year, FM 102.1's annual holiday Big Snow Show concert has expanded to two nights, the station announced this morning. Headlining the first night, on Monday, Dec. 13, is the trumpet-sounding Sacramento alternative band Cake. Also on t.. more

Oct 25, 2010 1:04 PM On Music

After plenty of Oasis-styled sibling rivalry, Chevelle’s Pete and Sam Loeffler split with their brother Joe Loeffler, replacing him with a new bassist who, oddly enough, is their brother-in-law. The change didn’t tame the band’s sound at more

Jun 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

KISS w/ Chevelle @ The Marcus Amphitheater, 7:30 p.m. AlthoughKISS purists would argue this current incarnation of the band is notlegitimate KISS, since f,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

With Joaquin Phoenix busy doing his fake crazy-rapper routine, local Wisconsin Area Music Industry award winner and Americana enthusiast Liam Ford picks up the slack, playing Johnny Cash tonight during a tribute concert that pairs him with ... more

Mar 27, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

