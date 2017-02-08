Chevy Johnson
‘We Don’t Want You to be Fearful’: A Night for Immigrants and Refugees
A broad cross sectionof Milwaukee gathered last night to support immigrants and refugees who arebeing threatened by President Donald Trump. The event, called Unity forHuman Dignity (#U4HD), was a powerful reminder of how much the world needs .. more
Feb 8, 2017 9:11 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Milwaukee Common Council Endorsements
We are asking Shepherd readers to support some very accomplished candidates for Milwaukee Common Council in the April 5 general election. more
Mar 29, 2016 5:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 1 Comments
Five Candidates on the Ballot for 2nd District Aldermanic Race
On Tuesday, Feb. 16, voters in theSecond Aldermanic District will choose from five candidates who are running tosucceed Alderman Joe Davis in the nonpartisan primary. The top two vote-getterswill advance to the Tuesday, April 5 general election.. more
Feb 11, 2016 9:40 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
The Most Important Stories Not Reported in the Corporate Media
If you rely on the corporate media for your understanding of our world, you’re not getting the whole story. Here are the top underreported stories, according to the editors of Project Censored. For the full report, go to www.projectcensored... more
Jan 5, 2011 12:00 AM the Editors of Project Censored Around MKE 5 Comments
Cabaret
The Milwaukee Rep opens its first season under new artistic director Mark Clements with a production of the 1966 hit Broadway musical drama Cabaret . With a substantial cast and choreography by Milwaukee Ballet’s Michael Pink more
Oct 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee