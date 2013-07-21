RSS

Cheyla Clawson

NomadicLIMBS confirms its status as a new Milwaukee contemporary dance company with more

Jul 21, 2013 11:33 PM Classical Music

As if sensing my feelings—namely, that it was a privilege to be sitting in the tiny Carte Blanche Studios theatre so close to the riveting dancer Isaac Sharratt as he gave his all in the opening passages of choreographer Cheyla Clawson's... more

Jul 5, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

Thom Dancy, a young dancer and choreographer just graduated from the Milwaukee Ballet II (MBII) professional training program, has founded a Milwaukee summer contemporary dance collective called NomadicLIMBS. Its members include... more

Jun 26, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

