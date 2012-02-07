Chicago Afrobeat Project
Doug Melvin to be inducted into Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame
Brewers GM Doug Melvin was named today as one this year's class to be inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame.The other memebers of the class are Rusty Staub, Rheal Cornier and the 2011 Team Canada Senior National Team.The ceremony will .. more
Feb 7, 2012 4:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
September 10 - September 16
%uFFFD Thursday, Sept. 10%uFFFD Jazz in the Park w/ Chicago Afrobeat Project @ Cathedral Square Park, 6:30 p.m. ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Sep 9, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
2009 Jazz in the Park Highlights
The longstanding knock against Milwaukee’s popular Jazz in the Park concert series is that it rarely books any “real jazz,” which is code for the kind of classic-era Blue Note, hard-bop and cool jazz that the biggest genre enthusiasts love most. M.. more
Jun 3, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Milwaukee Noise Fest
Break out your earplugs, because you’re going to need them: Tonight is the beginning of the three-day Milwaukee Noise Fest at the Borg Ward. Included on tonight’s bill, which starts at 7 p.m., a,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Close Encounters: The Book
Movie writer Ray Morton’s life changed that night in 1977 when he saw Steven Spielberg’s first science-fiction feature. In Close Encounters of the Third Kind: The Making of Steven Spielberg’s Classic Film (published by Applause Books), Morton exp.. more
Jan 26, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Chicago Afrobeat Project
All Afrobeat bands owe some debt to genre pioneer Fela Kuti, but the Chicago Afrobeat Pro Move to Silent Unrest ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee