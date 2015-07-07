Chicago Blues
Various Artists: Muddy Waters 100 (Raisin’ Music Records)
Marking the probable centennial of his birth, Muddy Waters 100 brings together surviving members of his band—including guitarists John Primer and Bob Margolin and harmonica master James Cotton—with such younger musicians as Keb’ Mo’ and She... more
Jul 7, 2015 8:50 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The Cash Box Kings
Following up on their critically acclaimed, Holler and Stomp, which was nominated for several Blues Music Awards, The Cash Box Kings recently released Black Toppin’, another album that captures a classic yet contemporary blues more
Aug 7, 2013 12:53 AM Sonia Khatchadourian Album Reviews
Talk Among Friends, Goodnight Gracie
There’s really no plothere—just a conversation between friends at a specific Say Goodnight, Gracie, ,Theater more
Jan 16, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Rudolph Giuliani
Rudolph Giuliani Website: Rudolph Giuliani Blog: Rudy's Blog Video: chiquangue ,Elections more
Dec 27, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Elections