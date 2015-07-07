RSS

Chicago Blues

albumreview_muddywaters.jpg.jpe

Marking the probable centennial of his birth, Muddy Waters 100 brings together surviving members of his band—including guitarists John Primer and Bob Margolin and harmonica master James Cotton—with such younger musicians as Keb’ Mo’ and She... more

Jul 7, 2015 8:50 PM Album Reviews

Following up on their critically acclaimed, Holler and Stomp, which was nominated for several Blues Music Awards, The Cash Box Kings recently released Black Toppin’, another album that captures a classic yet contemporary blues more

Aug 7, 2013 12:53 AM Album Reviews

blogimage394.jpe

There’s really no plothere—just a conversation between friends at a specific Say Goodnight, Gracie, ,Theater more

Jan 16, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage88.jpe

Rudolph Giuliani Website: Rudolph Giuliani Blog: Rudy's Blog Video: chiquangue ,Elections more

Dec 27, 2007 12:00 AM Elections

SOCIAL UPDATES