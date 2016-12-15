RSS

Chicago Bulls

bucksvshawks.jpg.jpe

Going back to the short-lived Brandon Knight era, Milwaukee has been searching for that true go-to guy down the stretch. more

Dec 15, 2016 4:18 PM Milwaukee Bucks

bucks.jpg.jpe

If you read my Bucks playoff preview a couple of weeks ago, I predicted the Bucks to lose their first round series against the Bulls in six games. After the Bucks lost the first three games of the series (although they should have won Game 3—more .. more

Apr 30, 2015 6:32 PM Milwaukee Bucks

bulls bucks.jpg.jpe

Daniel Fleming/Shepherd Express

If you had told me before the 2014-'15 NBA season that Jabari Parker would go down for the season in December and Larry Sanders would exit the Bucks stage left with his best Cat Stevens impression, I would have thought they'd be lottery-bound agai.. more

Apr 18, 2015 6:13 PM Milwaukee Bucks

blogimage17785.jpe

Slim Pickens, in Blazing Saddles, twanged it best: “What in the wahd, wahd world of sports is a-goin' on here?” Three weeks ago the Bucks were on a roll—six wins in eight games, including two over Miami—and playing with energ more

Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

blogimage11571.jpe

The latest moves of the Wisconsin Supreme Court have so troubled court watchers that a special legislative committee is being launched to focus on reforming the self-policing court.In the past week, the court has passed permissive rules on ... more

Jul 14, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

You could be asking two different things: 1) Do women prefer that their male partners have trimmed or groomed pubic hair, or 2) Do women enjoy having a partner trim their own pubic hair for them?While pubic hair removal creams, waxes and ra... more

Jul 9, 2010 12:00 AM Sexpress

SOCIAL UPDATES