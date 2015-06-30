Chicago Review Press
From Bowie to the Blues
Bowie on Bowie, a curated collection of interviews with David Bowie from 1969 through 2003, will interest fans but also speaks to a phenomenon of Bowie’s peak years when what rock stars said was often as interesting as what they played. more
Jun 30, 2015 8:18 PM David Luhrssen Books
Mob Cop: My Life of Crime in the Chicago Police Department (Chicago Review Press), by Fred Pascente with Sam Reaves
Fred Pascente, a Chicago police officer with Mafia ties, presents his memoir in Mob Cop. more
Jun 16, 2015 9:16 PM David Luhrssen Books
Klandestine (Chicago Review Press), by Pate McMichael
Investigative reporter Pate McMichael spent years reading FBI files to research and debunk conspiracy theories concerning the Martin Luther King Jr. assassination. His book Klandestine shows James Earl Ray, a hateful bigot, as the lone gunm... more
Mar 24, 2015 8:09 PM David Luhrssen Books
Judy Garland on Judy Garland
Sep 10, 2014 3:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Hard to be a God?
May 26, 2014 12:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Raymond Chandler: No Honor in Hollywood
As Tom Williams writes in his new biography, A Mysterious Something in the Light: TheLife of Raymond Chandler (Chicago Review Press), Chandler never courtedHollywood. But for the movie industry, he was exactly the sort .. more
Nov 7, 2013 1:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Fatty Arbuckle in Life and Death
Tounderstand the rise and fall of Roscoe “Fatty” Arbuckle, one of Hollywood’sfirst superstars, let’s turn for comparison to Michael Jackson. Like the late20th century superstar, Arbuckle was enormously popular andinstantly .. more
Sep 27, 2013 4:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Best Film You’ve Never Seen?
What’sthe “best” film ever? It’s a futile game but fun to play, especially when theparticipants are filmmakers. In his book, The Best Film You’ve Never Seen (Chicago Review Press), Chicago Sun-Times editor Robert K. Elder puts a spe.. more
Aug 10, 2013 12:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
He Stooged to Conquer
TheThree Stooges enjoyed a remarkable run among America’s most enduring—andinstantly recognizable—comedians. Their raucous antics suggest naughty boys inmen’s bodies. The Stooges’ humor was lower brow than most, lacking the pathosof Laurel .. more
Jul 19, 2013 4:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Future's No 'Roadside Picnic'
Arkady and Boris Strugatsky's Roadside Picnic, reissued in a paperback English-language edition by Chicago Review Press, is a classic Soviet-era science fiction novel that rivals the work of Bradbury, Asimov and Ellison. It's hard not to no... more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Books
Sweet Invention: A History of Dessert (Chicago Review Press), by Michael Krondl
Pleasure has a long history, and so do desserts in Michael Krondl's delicious account. The award-winning cooking instructor finds a sweet tradition going back thousands of years in India, where the ambrosia is described in Hindu scriptures,... more
Feb 13, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
The Flaming Lips @ The Riverside Theater
There’s a fine line between magic and forced fun, and The Flaming Lips sometimes crossed it after they earned a reputation for their festival performances last decade and their music began taking a back seat to their prop-laden spectacle. T... more
Apr 22, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Elgar and Chopin at MSO
This weekend’s Milwaukee Symphony concert gives us a chance to hear the magnificent Symphony No. 1 by Edward Elgar (1857-1934), last played here in 1994. The self-taught son of a music shop owner, Elgar rose from poverty in the early 1880s ... more
Mar 29, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Poniewaz Classical Music
Movits! w/ Fresh Cut Collective
Like the pundits he lampoons, Stephen Colbert often boasts of his own power, priding himself for a phenomenon he calls “The Colbert Bump,” the increased interest in a person or product after it is mentioned on his program. One of the oddest... more
Jan 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Issue of the Week: Is Wisconsin’s Flagship Research University For Sale to the Highest Bidder?
Documents obtained byOne Wisconsin Now through the state’s open records law show th Shepherd Express ,Expresso more
Jan 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Persian Visions
The Revolution of 1979 sawtwo different cultures clash violently. Overnight women’s A PersianGarden ,Art more
Jan 12, 2010 12:00 AM Robert Tilley Visual Arts