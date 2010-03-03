Chicago Storm
Feingold and Kohl Push Back on WellPoint’s 17% Rate Hike
Mar 3, 2010 9:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
NYE with the Milwaukee Wave
On Wednesday, December 31 at 1 p.m. join the Milwaukee Wave as they take on the Chicago Storm. This is a great event to take the family to, you can get a Family 4-Pack for only $60. The Family 4-Packs include: 4-$16 tickets, 4-Hot Dogs, and... more
Dec 26, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Contests: Holidays
Pink Banana's Next Big Thing
In spite of my best efforts, I will NOT be making the open auditions tonight. For the third time, I have had my work as a script writer accepted for a local DIY programPink Banana’s upcoming show entitled: Shorts: The Next Big Thing. This time, th.. more
Mar 2, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Wave vs. Storm
The Milwaukee Wave plays the Chicago Storm today at 2 p.m.in the U.S. Cellular Arena. An End Has A Start ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee