Milwaukee-brewed Pabst beers will now be availableGuaranteed Rate Field, the oh-so-stupidly named home park of the Chicago WhiteSox. As a part of the trend towards craft brews at big league parks, thepartnership will include a number of .. more

Jun 26, 2017 2:48 PM Around MKE

As the crowd of over 16,000 settled in for a night ofbaseball between two struggling teams on a warm June night in Milwaukee, a goodportion of the fans in attendance felt as though they were watching theirhometown team-to-be. It was 1969, th.. more

Jun 26, 2017 2:40 PM Brew Crew Confidential

On May 8, 1984, the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago White Sox began the game that would set the record for the longest game in MLB history. more

May 8, 2017 9:20 AM Brewers On Deck Circle 1 Comments

