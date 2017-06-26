Chicago White Sox
Milwaukee-Brewed Pabst Beers to be Featured at Chicago’s Guaranteed Rate Field
Milwaukee-brewed Pabst beers will now be availableGuaranteed Rate Field, the oh-so-stupidly named home park of the Chicago WhiteSox. As a part of the trend towards craft brews at big league parks, thepartnership will include a number of .. more
Jun 26, 2017 2:48 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
Forty-Eight Years Ago, Milwaukee Got a Preview of its Home Team-to-Be
As the crowd of over 16,000 settled in for a night ofbaseball between two struggling teams on a warm June night in Milwaukee, a goodportion of the fans in attendance felt as though they were watching theirhometown team-to-be. It was 1969, th.. more
Jun 26, 2017 2:40 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
The Longest Game in MLB History
On May 8, 1984, the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago White Sox began the game that would set the record for the longest game in MLB history. more
May 8, 2017 9:20 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle 1 Comments
