RSS
Chicken Boy Productions
Aliens, Time Travel Return to Alchemist Theatre
Considering the diversity of theater offerings, it's surprising that certain genres don't get more play on local stages. Science fiction may have its place on the big screen, but it's rarely explored in Milwaukee theater. Last year, Vince more
Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
For the Love Of Money In Janesville
Fort Attkinson's Chicken Boy Productions may sound like a group that hasn't been around for long, but even if it hasn't, those people who make up the group have quite a bit of experience. With a combined 100kknd shows between them, this is a .. more
Aug 7, 2012 1:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Ambassador Hotel’s Pleasant Caffé Deco
,Dining Out more
Oct 27, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!