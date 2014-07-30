Chicken And Waffles
Chic Downtown Soul Food
Soul food comes Downtown! Actually, Chic Cafe (770 N. Jefferson St., lower level) calls itself Southern American cuisine. But by whatever name, Chic’s sort of African American fare usually doesn’t appear on menus beyond the Northwest Side. ... more
Jul 30, 2014 12:40 AM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Preview
Stellar Soul Food on Capitol
Located inside a former church, Stella J’s Soul Food (7434 W. Capitol Drive) has been transformed into a roomy space accented with arched colored brick, the kind of setting one may at first mistake for the sort of Greek family eatery. Amid ... more
Jul 21, 2014 5:38 PM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Preview
The Palomino: Where Vegans and Meat-Eaters Meet
The Palomino (2491 S. Superior St.) is located in a vintage Bay View corner bar. While the amenities include pool tables, most of the customers are here for the Southern-style food. There are classics like chicken-fried steak more
Mar 24, 2013 4:56 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview